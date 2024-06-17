Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today launched its fiscal year (FY) 2024 Global Impact Report.

The report emphasizes Zuora’s commitment to operating as a responsible, ethical, inclusive and sustainable company, with details on how it is progressing its global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and programs.

Highlights from Zuora’s FY 2024 Global Impact Report include:

Committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with both near- and long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals, the first step to achieving a net-zero target

Reached 100% renewable energy for Zuora’s global real estate footprint for the second consecutive year

Increased diversity of Zuora leadership year-over-year

Upheld Zuora’s pledge 1% commitment through $764,000 in corporate grants and employee donations

Continued community involvement: 88% of Zuora employees gave back to their communities through volunteering and giving programs

Established a Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Committee to review progress and address potential gaps in policy

“Modern business is rooted in recurring relationships, and that means putting people first instead of products,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “Subscribing to this philosophy guides the business models Zuora powers and how we approach ESG to create a more equitable, accessible and sustainable world for our customers, employees, shareholders and the community around us.”

Zuora’s FY 2024 Global Impact Report is prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and is informed by the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

