Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora, Inc.    ZUO

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zuora : PREPARING FOR AN IPO WITH ZUORA AUDIT TRAIL

04/09/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 7, 2021

In 2020 alone there were over 450 initial public offerings, this is 106% more than in 2019. For companies preparing for an IPO, compliance is especially top of mind. With evolving regulatory requirements, companies need to make sure they have business practices that ensure compliance with the highest standard.

SOX Compliance has been at the top of Zuora's customers list as it increases transparency in financial reporting and establishes a system for internal controls. For the CFO though, establishing a system that keeps accurate records of all financially impacting areas can be a daunting task, but failing to be compliant comes at a huge cost.

This is why we have continued to expand the breadth of financially impacting fields in Zuora's Audit Trail capture. Audit Trail provides customers the ability to effortlessly demonstrate compliance of SOX regulations by automatically and reliably tracking who did what and when in Zuora. Here are a few ways customers can use Audit Trail to easily pull a historical record of changes within the system:

  • Login History:Login history reports show a record of all login attempts made by Zuora users for that tenant.
  • Financial Settings:Financial settings reports track changes made to 16 financially impacting settings in Zuora.
  • User Management:User management reports track all changes made to User, Roles, and Permissions.
  • Core Business Data:Reports show a record of all changes to accounts, contacts, product catalog, payments and refunds.

In Audit Trail, tracking is available via self-service through our Data Query tool to the CFO and their team. With Zuora, subscription companies can focus on operating their businesses instead of manually tracking compliance with all the regulations including: SOX, GDPR, CCPA, PCI, ASC606, SCA, CIT/MIA, Visa/MasterCard/Discover Mandates and more.

Interested in learning more about Audit Trail? Contact your Zuora account manager today.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 21:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZUORA, INC.
05:59pZUORA  : Preparing for an ipo with zuora audit trail
PU
04/08ZUORA  : Berenberg Initiates Zuora at Buy Rating With $20 Price Target
MT
04/07ZUORA  : Contributes Another $1 Million to Zuora.org to Increase Access to More ..
PU
04/07ZUORA  : $1 Million Contribution to Zuora.org Will Increase Access to More Equit..
BU
04/06ZUORA  : Subscribed Institute Welcomes Boston Consulting Group to the Think Tank
BU
03/31ZUORA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/27ZUORA  : Highlights from the Subscription Experience 2021
PU
03/24ZUORA  : Choosing to Challenge, Today and Everyday at Zuora
PU
03/18ZUORA  : to Hold Investor Day on April 12, 2021
BU
03/17ZUORA  : Collect AI Helps Companies Recover Up to 20% More Subscription Revenue
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 336 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 045 M 2 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 190
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,80 $
Last Close Price 16,42 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd McElhatton Chief Financial Officer
Brent R. Cromley Senior Vice President-Technology
Paul Heard Chief Information Officer
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.21.32%2 045
ORACLE CORPORATION16.83%217 073
SAP SE3.62%155 976
INTUIT INC.5.58%112 636
SERVICENOW, INC.-4.79%102 764
DOCUSIGN, INC.-4.51%40 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ