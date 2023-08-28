Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. Pacific Time (7:25 p.m. Eastern Time).

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available to replay on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com.

