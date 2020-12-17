Zuora : to Partner with SB Payment Service, Providing Integrated Payment System

October 19, 2020

TOKYO and Redwood City, Calif - October 19, 2020 - Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, announced today a collaboration with SB Payment Service Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, to enable businesses in Japan to securely and seamlessly process credit card payments on a recurring subscription basis. The latest integration is powering subscription payments for GeForce NOW Powered by SoftBank, a Japanese version of NVIDIA's GeForce NOW. GeForce NOW is a leading cloud gaming platform with over 1 million registered users worldwide.

The Subscription Economy® is expanding globally and in Q2 2020 alone, the subscription revenue growth rate in Asia Pacific grew at 44%, a record high for the region over the past three years according to the latest Subscription Economy Index™. Recognizing the incredible opportunity for subscription-based businesses in Japan, SB Payment Service set out to provide its customers with a reliable, secure and agile way to enable subscription payments on Zuora's platform.

'Our integration and use of Zuora positions us to better serve Japanese customers adopting new recurring business models and fuel a positive payment experience for end users,' said Masahiko Yamaura, General Manager Sales Division at SB Payment Service. 'The speed at which we can now process recurring payments serves as a key differentiator and competitive advantage for our customer-base.'

With Zuora, GeForce NOW Powered by SoftBank is able to accept credit card payments for subscriptions.

