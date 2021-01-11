EQS-News : Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine their expertise to improve the health journeys of people with obesity

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine their expertise to improve the health journeys of people with obesity 2021-01-11 / 07:00 *Press release* *Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine their expertise to improve the health journeys of people with obesity * *The Zur Rose Group announces a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to support people living with obesity which will begin in Germany in the first quarter of 2021 with the intention to expand across European markets. This collaboration sees the European eHealth provider and the global healthcare company combining their digital ecosystem and obesity expertise, respectively, to raise awareness of obesity and to improve access to information, diagnosis and care. * Obesity is a global health emergency. There are currently over 650 million[1] people living with obesity worldwide, over 13 per cent1 of the global population, 20 per cent[2] of the European population and 25 per cent[3] of the German population. Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with over 95 years of experience in driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases, such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. For the past 20 years, Novo Nordisk has been leading in the scientific research of obesity, with a treatment option currently available for people living with obesity and a strong future innovation pipeline. *An eHealth ecosystem enables access to comprehensive treatments and quality-assured digital solutions* With almost 30 years of history, the Zur Rose Group already reaches 9.8 million active customers across online pharmacy, marketplace and telemedicine platforms in Europe, provides the technological backbone to network products and digital solutions and conveniently delivers treatment solutions to ensure everyone has immediate and convenient access to health. Via the Zur Rose Group platforms, people living with obesity will gain convenient access to an array of actionable healthcare services. The focus of the collaboration will be the development of a new digital hub including information on treatment options and solutions available for obesity. People living with obesity will also gain access to tangible support, and digital solutions such as help to locate a physician for a face-to-face visit or an online consultation (via TeleClinic's telemedicine service) and a high-value range of treatment options which they can obtain either at a brick-and-mortar pharmacy or at an online pharmacy. "Lack of information or a formal diagnosis and stigmatisation are just a few of the barriers that can make it hard for people with obesity to gain access to appropriate care," says Mike Doustdar, executive vice president for International Operations at Novo Nordisk. "At Novo Nordisk we are committed to improving the lives of people with obesity. We're excited about the collaboration with the Zur Rose Group as it allows us to reach a greater number of people, helping us to raise awareness about the burden of obesity and improve access to much needed care." Walter Oberhänsli, CEO of the Zur Rose Group adds: "Our vision is to create a world where everyone can manage their health in one click. In collaborating with Novo Nordisk, our aim is to empower people with obesity to take control of their health, giving them access to the right information, care, treatments and digital solutions - anytime, anywhere." *Investors and analyst contact* Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49 *Media contacts* _Zur Rose Group:_ Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14 _Segment Germany of the Zur Rose Group:_ Torben Bonnke, Director Communication & PR Email: torben.bonnke@docmorris.de, phone +49 30 21222 36 12 *eHealth ecosystem contact* Betül Susamis Unaran, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Email: betul.unaran@zurrose.com, phone +41 79 834 41 40 *Agenda* 21 January 2021 Sales 2020 18 March 2021 2020 Full-Year Results 20 April 2021 First Quarter Trading Update 29 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 19 August 2021 Half-Year Results 21 October 2021 Q3 Trading Update *Zur Rose Group* The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. Zur Rose employs more than 1,800 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. In 2019 it generated revenue of CHF 1,569 million (including medpex) and currently has around ten million active customers in core European markets. With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management using AI-supported applications and new technology. Zur Rose is furthermore actively driving ahead its positioning as a comprehensive provider of healthcare services. By creating a digital healthcare platform - the Zur Rose ecosystem - it networks products and digital services from qualified providers. The contribution made by Zur Rose will be to take these offerings to customers and patients and to make a relevant selection. The aim is to provide people with a seamless accompaniment and empower them to manage their own health optimally using products and digital solutions. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information please see zurrosegroup.com. *Novo Nordisk * Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube. For further information please see www.novonordisk.de [1]. [1] World Health Organization 2020, Obesity and overweight, United Nations. Available from: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight [January 2021] [2] World Health Organization n.d., Data and statistics, United Nations. Available from: https://www.euro.who.int/en/health-topics/noncommunicable-diseases/obesity/d ata-and-statistics [January 2021] [3] World Health Organization 2013, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Germany, United Nations. World Health Organization 2013, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Germany, United Nations. Available from: https://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_file/0011/243299/Germany-WHO-Country-Profile.pdf [January 2021]

