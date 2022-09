Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Final allocations of Zur Rose approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds Offering

Following Zur Rose Group AG (the “Company” or “Zur Rose Group”) successful offering and provisional allocations of the approx. CHF 95 million senior unsecured bonds due 2026 on 1 September 2022, and the expiration of the advance subscription rights period on 12 September 2022, the final allocations of the bonds have been made and will be communicated to the institutional investors today.

As of 12 September 2022, 12:00 noon CEST, 1’993’560 advance subscription rights, corresponding to 16'613 Bonds (approx. 17.5% of the total issue size of approx. CHF 95 million), were exercised by eligible shareholders. Accordingly, the provisional allocations to institutional investors who participated in the bookbuilding on 1 September 2022 will be reduced on a pro rata basis (“Clawback”). As a result, bonds in aggregate amount of approx. CHF 78.4 million have been finally allocated to such institutional investors and Bonds in the aggregate amount of approx. CHF 16.6 million have been finally allocated to eligible shareholders who exercised their advance subscription rights.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and UBS AG acted as Joint Bookrunners on the convertible bond offering.

Baker McKenzie acted as legal counsel to Zur Rose Group.

Investors and analyst contact

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications

E-Mail: media@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

20 October 2022 Q3/2022 Trading Update

19 January 2023 Sales 2022

23 March 2023 2022 Full-Year Results

20 April 2023 Q1/2023 Trading Update

4 May 2023 Annual General Meeting

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe’s largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany’s best-known pharmacy brand, DocMorris, and employs more than 2,400 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. Now serving more than 11 million active customers in core European markets, Zur Rose generated external revenue of CHF 2,034 million in 2021.

With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care, as well as digital services relating to marketplaces, ecosystems, technology and telemedicine. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up and extending its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Its ambition is to provide customer-centered health journeys so people are offered optimum supply and a range of medication and treatment options. By doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.

The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.

