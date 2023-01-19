Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Zur Rose Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:50 2023-01-18 am EST
33.24 CHF   -4.15%
01:56aOnline pharmacy Zur Rose improves 2022 core loss target
RE
01:40aZur Rose's FY22 Revenue Falls 7% Amid Focus on Profitability
MT
01:05aZur Rose Group : Revenue target 2022 achieved, EBITDA better than expected
EQ
Online pharmacy Zur Rose improves 2022 core loss target

01/19/2023 | 01:56am EST
Logo of Swiss-based Zur Rose Group is seen in Frauenfeld

(Reuters) -Zur Rose expects a smaller full-year core loss than previously guided, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Thursday, citing a faster-than-planned progress in its break-even programme for 2023.

It forecast adjusted core loss (EBITDA) of between 70 million and 75 million Swiss francs ($76.39 million and $81.84 million) in 2022, compared with its previous range of 75 million to 85 million francs.

The company said its external revenue was 1.84 billion francs in 2022, down 5.4% year-on-year but in line with its annual guidance.

External revenue means the group's consolidated revenue together with mail-order revenue of pharmacies it supplies, after removing the revenue from their supply.

Protracted delays in Germany's e-prescription roll-out have clouded the growth outlook for online pharmacies such as Zur Rose and Frankfurt-listed peer Shop Apotheke, and exposed their stocks to volatility amid the slow and uncertain progress.

Zur Rose said it should be possible to redeem e-prescriptions in pharmacies using the electronic health card from mid-2023, with a nationwide introduction expected from the summer of 2023.

Germany, which made up two thirds of the company's external revenue in 2021, accounted for 59% of Zur Rose's revenue in 2022.

Zur Rose said it would provide an outlook for 2023 along with its full annual results on March 23.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 624 M 1 778 M 1 778 M
Net income 2022 -169 M -184 M -184 M
Net Debt 2022 413 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 417 M 456 M 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zur Rose Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,24 CHF
Average target price 51,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Hess Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Walter Oberhänsli Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Kaspar Niklaus Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG30.05%456
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-2.76%31 335
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-4.24%6 931
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-7.50%6 395
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.07%5 746
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.19%4 656