Travel, defensive stocks keep European shares steady

* Markets steady ahead of Fed minutes
* UK inflation worries cool after July data
* Carlsberg gains after forecast raise
Aug 18 (Reuters) - European stocks held steady on Wednesday
as investors favoured real estate and healthcare stocks over
economically sensitive sectors, on rising concerns over a spike
in global COVID-19 cases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.02%,
with automakers and miners falling the most.
Sectors considered more stable during times of economic
uncertainty, such as healthcare and real estate
rose, while travel and leisure stocks clawed back some
losses from earlier this week.
UK shares initially found some relief after data showed
British inflation fell to the Bank of England's 2% target last
month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown.
However, UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% and
the FTSE 250 mid-cap index inched up 0.3%.
After opening nearly flat, the German DAX and
France's CAC 40 fell more than 0.2%.
"Inflation stepped off the accelerator in July, but this
doesn't mean we're set for a gentle ride," said Sarah Coles,
personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The underlying pressure on prices, particularly from
soaring petrol and second-hand car prices, means it's set to
pick up speed again soon, and may well hit 4% by the end of the
year."
A much stronger-than-expected earnings season and improving
economic data in Europe pushed the benchmark STOXX 600 to its
longest winning streak in over decade last week. However,
pandemic-related worries and uncertainty around central bank
actions stalled those gains.
Investors will keep an eye out for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's minutes from the its July policy meeting later in the
day, for hints on when it will start tapering its massive asset
purchases programme.
Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 2.5% after it raised
its full-year earnings outlook and said beer volumes in key
markets China and Russia had risen to "well above" pre-pandemic
levels.
Swiss medical device maker Alcon jumped 9% after it
lifted its full-year earnings forecast, while online pharmacy
chain Zur Rose fell 6.6% after disappointing
first-half results.
