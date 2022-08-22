Log in
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Zur Rose Group AG
News
Summary
ROSE
CH0042615283
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
(ROSE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
60.95
CHF
+1.84%
02:08a
ZUR ROSE GROUP
: Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
08/19
ZUR ROSE GROUP
: Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/19
ZUR ROSE GROUP
: Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
ZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
08/22/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from CHF 73 to CHF 49.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
1 621 M
1 691 M
1 691 M
Net income 2022
-168 M
-175 M
-175 M
Net Debt 2022
479 M
499 M
499 M
P/E ratio 2022
-3,93x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
635 M
662 M
662 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,55x
Nbr of Employees
2 131
Free-Float
86,0%
More Financials
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
60,95 CHF
Average target price
105,27 CHF
Spread / Average Target
72,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Hess
Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Ziwica
Chief Financial Officer
Walter Oberhänsli
Chairman
Madhu Nutakki
Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Michael Gschaider
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
-74.12%
662
MCKESSON CORPORATION
49.26%
53 325
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
-26.73%
33 032
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
34.45%
18 866
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD
-15.50%
8 117
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.
0.47%
6 777
More Results
