    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
60.95 CHF   +1.84%
02:08aZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
08/19ZUR ROSE GROUP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/19ZUR ROSE GROUP : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating

08/22/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from CHF 73 to CHF 49.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 621 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net income 2022 -168 M -175 M -175 M
Net Debt 2022 479 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 635 M 662 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Walter Hess Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Walter Oberhänsli Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Michael Gschaider Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG-74.12%662
MCKESSON CORPORATION49.26%53 325
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.73%33 032
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.34.45%18 866
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-15.50%8 117
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.0.47%6 777