Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zur Rose Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
44.74 CHF   +0.36%
02:13aZur Rose : Annual Results Presentation 2022
PU
02:13aZur Rose : Jahresergebnis-Präsentation 2022 (englisch)
PU
02:03aZur Rose Group : Revenue and earnings targets for 2022 achieved; significant step towards profitability
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zur Rose : Annual Results Presentation 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights

Highlights

1External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus mail order revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them | 2in local currency | 3CPP: Cost per parcel | 4excluding sale of real estate

Disclaimer

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
02:13aZur Rose : Annual Results Presentation 2022
PU
02:13aZur Rose : Jahresergebnis-Präsentation 2022 (englisch)
PU
02:03aZur Rose Group : Revenue and earnings targets for 2022 achieved; significant step towards ..
EQ
03/21ZUR ROSE GROUP : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/10ZUR ROSE GROUP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/09ZUR ROSE GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/08ZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
02/28ZUR ROSE GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
02/17ZUR ROSE GROUP : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/09ZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 624 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
Net income 2022 -155 M -168 M -168 M
Net Debt 2022 404 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 561 M 607 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zur Rose Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,74 CHF
Average target price 55,38 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Hess Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Walter Oberhänsli Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Kaspar Niklaus Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG75.04%607
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-13.01%28 928
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.0.30%6 976
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-10.87%6 028
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.09%5 074
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.20%4 413
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer