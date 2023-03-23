Zur Rose : Annual Results Presentation 2022
1External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus mail order revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them | 2in local currency | 3CPP: Cost per parcel | 4excluding sale of real estate
Disclaimer
Sales 2022
1 624 M
1 758 M
1 758 M
Net income 2022
-155 M
-168 M
-168 M
Net Debt 2022
404 M
437 M
437 M
P/E ratio 2022
-3,30x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
561 M
607 M
607 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
2 131
Free-Float
77,9%
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
44,74 CHF
Average target price
55,38 CHF
Spread / Average Target
23,8%
