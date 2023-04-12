Advanced search
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23:26 2023-04-11 am EDT
40.20 CHF   +0.80%
01:02aZur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023
EQ
03/30ZUR ROSE GROUP : Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
03/29ZUR ROSE GROUP : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023

04/12/2023 | 01:02am EDT
Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023

12.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 12 April 2023



Press release

Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023

The Zur Rose Group has today published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023.

In addition to the standard agenda items and the formal implementation of the revised Swiss Corporate Law, the Board of Directors proposes the creation of a capital band to replace the authorised capital with an upper limit of 120 per cent of the registered share capital. An additional proposal is the creation of new conditional capital for financing and other purposes of 20 per cent of the share capital. With this, the Board of Directors would like to maintain the financial flexibility of the Zur Rose Group for opportunities as they arise. The two proposals are linked by limiting the total increase authority of the Board of Directors to 20 per cent and its authority to exclude subscription or preemptive rights to 10 per cent (so-called cumulative dilution cap).

For the envisaged structure of the employee participation plans, the Board of Directors also proposes to increase the conditional capital for employee participation again to just under 3 per cent of the share capital.

With the sale of the Swiss business to Medbase, the “Zur Rose” brand will also be transferred. Though, Zur Rose Group AG has the right to continue using the brand during a transitional period. In this context, the Board of Directors proposes that Zur Rose Group AG be renamed to DocMorris AG – the core brand for the B2C business in Germany.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with the complete agenda is available at the following link: https://ir.zurrosegroup.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meeting

 

Investors and analyst contact
Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact
Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

 

Agenda

20 April 2023 Q1/2023 Trading Update
4 May 2023 Annual General Meeting
17 August 2023 2023 Half-Year Results (11 a.m. CEST: Conference Call/Webcast)
19 October 2023 Q3/2023 Trading Update

 

Zur Rose Group
The Swiss-based Zur Rose Group is Europe’s largest online pharmacy and one of the leading wholesale suppliers to medical doctors in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in southern Europe. The company is internationally present with strong brands – including DocMorris, Germany's best-known health platform. With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services in the fields of e-commerce pharmacy, marketplace and professional health. In doing so, Zur Rose is pursuing its vision of creating a world for everyone to manage their health in one click. In 2022, about 2,700 employees in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France generated an external revenue of CHF 1,837 million serving more than 10 million active customers. The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1604917

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604917  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 160 M 1 284 M 1 284 M
Net income 2023 -96,7 M -107 M -107 M
Net Debt 2023 150 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 464 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 283
Free-Float 77,9%
