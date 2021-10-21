Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zur Rose Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Zur Rose Group continues to grow -2-

10/21/2021 | 12:57am EDT
With its business model, the Zur Rose Group offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care. It also excels in continuous development of digital healthcare services and as a platform technology provider. In addition, Zur Rose is actively driving forward its positioning as a comprehensive healthcare service provider, with focus on building up its European healthcare ecosystem networking qualified providers of products, services and digital solutions. Zur Rose's contribution will be to bring these offerings to customers and patients, pursuing its vision of creating a world where people can manage their own health in one click.

The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). For further information, please visit zurrosegroup.com.

^[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus the mail-order revenue of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue for their supply. ^[2] Customers supplied by the Zur Rose Group, either directly or through its partners.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zur Rose Group AG 
              Walzmühlestrasse 60 
              8500 Frauenfeld 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 52 724 08 14 
Internet:     www.zurrosegroup.com 
ISIN:         CH0042615283 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1242276 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1242276 21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242276&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 00:56 ET (04:56 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 1 748 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
Net income 2021 -154 M -167 M -167 M
Net Debt 2021 402 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 738 M 4 063 M 4 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zur Rose Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 390,00 CHF
Average target price 464,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Oberhänsli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Feuerstein Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Michael Gschaider Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG37.81%4 063
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.34%41 558
MCKESSON CORPORATION18.50%31 336
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-47.17%30 485
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-9.20%13 799
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD29.29%9 080