  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zur Rose Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Zur Rose Group decides on capital increase from authorised capital and starts accelerated bookbuilding to make full use of increasing market opportunities

12/08/2021 | 11:45am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Zur Rose Group decides on capital increase from authorised capital and starts accelerated bookbuilding to make full use of increasing market opportunities

08-Dec-2021 / 17:42 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please find our press release about a capital increase under the following link:

https://zurrosegroup.com/websites/zurrosegroup/English/203015/capital-increase.html

 

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1255691  08-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
