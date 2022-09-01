Log in
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:47 2022-08-31 pm EDT
45.82 CHF   +0.84%
01:21aSwitzerland's Zur Rose Raises $142 Million Via Bond, Share Issue
MT
01:03aZur Rose Group successfully completes placement of approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds and the approx. CHF 44 million Capital Increase by way of an accelerated book building process
EQ
08/31Zur Rose Group Plans $154 Million Raising Via Bond, Share Issue
MT
Zur Rose Group successfully completes placement of approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds and the approx. CHF 44 million Capital Increase by way of an accelerated book building process

09/01/2022 | 01:03am EDT
Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Zur Rose Group successfully completes placement of approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds and the approx. CHF 44 million Capital Increase by way of an accelerated book building process

01-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please find our press release about a capital measure under the following link:
https://zurrosegroup.com/websites/zurrosegroup/English/204020/financing.html
 

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1432837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1432837  01-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 647 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net income 2022 -173 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 477 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Zur Rose Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 45,82 CHF
Average target price 82,70 CHF
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Hess Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Walter Oberhänsli Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Michael Gschaider Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG-80.70%490
MCKESSON CORPORATION47.64%52 319
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.78%30 405
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.37.35%19 032
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-13.03%8 215
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.3.18%6 958