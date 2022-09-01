|
Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Zur Rose Group successfully completes placement of approx. CHF 95 million Convertible Bonds and the approx. CHF 44 million Capital Increase by way of an accelerated book building process
01-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zur Rose Group AG
|
|Walzmühlestrasse 60
|
|8500 Frauenfeld
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 724 08 14
|Internet:
|www.zurrosegroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1432837
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1432837 01-Sep-2022 CET/CEST