    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/24 11:20:00 am
371.25 CHF   +7.30%
ZUR ROSE : Health app Well heralds the future of healthcare
PU
08/19ZUR ROSE GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
08/19ZUR ROSE GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Zur Rose : Health app Well heralds the future of healthcare

08/24/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Schlieren, 24th of August 2021 - Switzerland's comprehensive new digital healthcare platform is ready for launch: the first version of the health app Well can now be downloaded from the Apple app store and Google Play store for trial purposes. The full version of Well will be ready in spring 2022. It will make a major contribution to simplifying digital access to healthcare services for patients and making healthcare processes more efficient.

Please download PDF for the complete news.

Disclaimer

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 748 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2021 -153 M -168 M -168 M
Net Debt 2021 431 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 316 M 3 628 M 3 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 87,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Walter Oberhänsli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcel Ziwica Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Feuerstein Chairman
Madhu Nutakki Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Michael Gschaider Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG22.26%3 628
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.64%41 961
MCKESSON CORPORATION16.34%31 295
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-57.23%26 230
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-4.05%15 155
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD39.72%10 019