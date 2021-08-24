Zur Rose : Health app Well heralds the future of healthcare

Schlieren, 24th of August 2021 - Switzerland's comprehensive new digital healthcare platform is ready for launch: the first version of the health app Well can now be downloaded from the Apple app store and Google Play store for trial purposes. The full version of Well will be ready in spring 2022. It will make a major contribution to simplifying digital access to healthcare services for patients and making healthcare processes more efficient.
Please download PDF for the complete news.
Disclaimer
Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:03:04 UTC.