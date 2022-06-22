Log in
    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
2022-06-22
84.13 CHF   -4.40%
PU
04:10aZUR ROSE GROUP : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
PU
Zur Rose : Tobias Leipold, CEO and Co-Founder, leaves eHealth-Tec GmbH

06/22/2022
Berlin, 22.06.2022- The CEO and co-founder of eHealth-Tec GmbH Tobias Leipold is leaving the subsidiary of the Swiss Zur Rose Group at his own request on 30.06.2022. He would like to devote himself to new challenges in the start-up environment.

Tobias Leipold has led eHealth-Tec GmbH since 2015, building it into one of the most innovative medium-sized companies and successfully integrating it into the Zur Rose Group in 2019. The Berlin-based technology hub is a leader in the digital transformation of the German healthcare system, including as a technical partner in the e-prescription pilot project of Techniker Krankenkasse and with IBM in the development of gematik's e-prescription specialist service.

Madhu Nutakki, Chief Technology Officer of the Zur Rose Group, thanks Tobias Leipold for his high level of personal commitment and entrepreneurial achievement. "Tobias Leipold has succeeded in building eHealth-Tec into a future-oriented technology hub and strengthening the innovative power of the entire Group. He has been instrumental in designing and implementing the e-prescription technology as well as the ERPath emergency room information system. We wish Tobias Leipold all the best for both his professional and private future and every success in his endeavour to bring up-and-coming start-ups to the market." Tobias Leipold will remain available to the Zur Rose Group as an advisor.

The previous co-managing director and Chief Technology Officer of eHealth-Tec, Thomas Rausch, will remain in his current role. The Berlin location will be even more integrated into the Zur Rose Group's tech organisation and further expanded to focus on the key areas of mobile app, web e-commerce and consumer Rx services in addition to its existing capabilities. For the upcoming launch of the electronic prescription, the new capabilities of the Berlin technology hub will be of great benefit. The transformation of the Zur Rose Group into a healthtech provider will thus continue to be consistently driven forward. Madhu Nutakki comments: "Thomas Rausch has profound technology and product expertise. He and his team will develop further digital solutions that are user-friendly and offer real added value."

About eHealth-Tec:
eHealth-Tec (eht) uses structured digital data to develop solutions for networking medical institutions at the highest technical and medical level. The digital medical care process will be fully covered by eht applications: from the doctor to the clinic or pharmacy to other medical stakeholders and patients. The practical relevance and user-friendliness of the innovative software solutions form the basis of eht's work. The vision is to actively shape the digital future of healthcare itself and in many strategic partnerships. eht is already a pioneer in e-prescriptions and emergency room information software. Thanks to its multi-professionalism and many years of experience in the healthcare sector, eht guarantees optimal support for all stakeholders.

Press contact eHealth-Tec:Torben Bonnke
Telephone: +49 30 2122236 12
Mobile: +49 171 864 888 1
Email: presse@ehealth-tec.de

Disclaimer

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
