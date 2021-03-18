Zur Rose : Präsentation zum Jahresergebnis 2020 03/18/2021 | 04:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ZurRose Group 2020 Results - Analyst & Media Conference Call Walter Oberhänsli | Marcel Ziwica | Walter Hess 18 March 2021 Today's Presenters 2020 in review e-prescriptions to become mandatory in Germany from 2022 DocMorris+ healthcare platform and app launch represent strategic milestones on the way to an integrated healthcare platform Significant revenue growth in all markets: Germany 16.5% Switzerland 7.1% Europe 73.5% Acquisition of TeleClinic, Germany's leading provider of telemedicine Revenue growth accelerates to 14.4% Convertible bond and capital increase: CHF 388 million raised for further growth DocMorris Christmas film generates 147 million views worldwide on social media European market leadership extended: acquisition of the mail-order and diabetes activities of the Apotal Group DocMorris to become the umbrella brand for the European healthcare ecosystem Digital healthcare platform of Zur Rose Group AG and insurers Allianz Care, CSS and Visana sets new standards in Swiss healthcare Number of active customers exceeds 10 million TeleClinic online consultations up 500% Summary FY2020 Financial Results Summary FY 2020 results Sales growth of over 10% y-o-y (including Medpex, Apotal) 2020 targets achieved +14.4% y-o-y in local currency Break even on adjusted EBITDA level and before expenses for additional growth initiatives, especially in the area of electronic prescriptions and for European opportunities Adjusted EBITDA before growth initiatives of CHF -0.9 million translates to operational improvements of CHF 29.9 million 6 Zur Rose Group sales Group Sales growth of 14.4% - well ahead of guidance Group - Demand partly accelerated byCovidCH - Accelerated growth above market DE - Focus on eRx - Strong performance in core OTC brands - Apotal acquisition further extending leadership position (2019 sales of EUR 157 million)FY 2019 SwitzerlandGermanyEurope FY 2020 EU incl. Medpex(3) incl. Medpex, incl. Medpex, Apotal(3) Apotal(3) - Strong performance driven by new customer acquisition ZurRose Group Notes: 1 in local currencies | 2 Including eliminations of CHF (3.8) million | 3 As the carve-out of the mail-order business has not yet been completed, Medpex and Apotal had only a minor impact on the consolidated sales of the Zur Rose Group Group B2C & marketplace KPIs Expanding market leadership with more than 10 million active customers Repeat order rate2 Site visits3 79% 76% 216m 244m FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Basket size4 in EUROrder frequency5 in # FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 B2C & Marketplace Addition via acquisitions Notes: Figures reflecting performance of entire B2C & marketplace business regardless of integration and consolidation progress of the acquired businesses with Apotal only included in active customer numbers; all numbers reflecting the performance in the last twelve months period ending as indicated | 1 Customers, supplied by the Zur Rose Group either directly or via its Zur Roossee Group partners, placing an order within the past twelve months | 2 Share of orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders | 3 Number of website visits | 4 Basket size equals Group average value of the purchase per order | 5 Number of orders per active customer in 12 months period 57 54 2.4 2.2 Operational performance improved driven by gross margin in million CHF FY 2019 Margin in %FY 2020 Margin in % Sales incl. Medpex, Apotal 1'568.7 1'751.9 Sales reported 1'355.5 1'476.9 Gross profit adj. Personnel expenses adj. Marketing expenses 208.7 (112.8) (53.2) 15.4 (8.3) (3.9) 250.9 (126.8) (60.6) 17.0 (8.6) (4.1) Other operating income & expenses adj. (82.9) (6.1) (94.7) (6.4) Adj. EBITDA (40.2) (3.0) (31.2) (2.1) Adjustments EBITDA EBIT Net income 26.4 (13.8) (45.7) (52.4) 2.0 (1.0) (3.4) (3.9) (117.6) (135.6) (47.2) (78.4) (3.2) (5.3) (8.0) (9.2) - Sales growth above guidance

- Strong development of gross margin mainly driven by German OTC business

- Growth initiatives included in expenses

- Adjusted EBITDA improving by CHF 9.0 million

- Depreciation increased due to M&A and tech development - Finance expenses increased due to convertible and bond interest payments Adj. EBITDA before growth initiatives in line with guidance FY 2019 Adj. EBITDA before FY 2020 EBITDAadjustmentsAdj. EBITDA Expenses expenses inEBITDAadjustmentsin growth initiativesgrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA Expenses in growth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expenses in growth initiatives in million CHF in million CHF M&A (13.8) EuropeIntegration (40.2) 9.4 (28.9) 2.5 - Positive effect from earn-out reevaluation and disposal of assets to medbase JVs - Share based retention package for founders as largest position within M&A adjustments - Integration related expenses of CHF 2.5 million

- Increase of accruals due to an interim ruling in VAT proceedings connected to Rx bonuses

- CHF 29.9 million increase in profitability excluding expenses in growth initiatives compared to 2019 Notes: 1 Mainly related to Covid19 product price declines | 2 Mainly telemedicine and ecosystem (1.0%) (3.0%) (2.3%) (30.8) Run-rate analyses - assuming full integration - shows a steady state EBITDA margin of 2-3% in relation to current Sales 2020 1'752 (4%) (3%) 2% 0% SalesGross marginVariable costs(1)MarketingOther expensesGrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expense in growth initiatives run-rate 1'752 2-3% Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses EBITDA % of salesNotes: 1 including personnel and distribution expenses 17% (12%) Zur Rose Group balance sheet Strong financial position ahead of eRx roll-out in million CHF 31 Dec 2019 % 31 Dec 2020 % Cash and cash equivalents 204.7 300.6 Receivables 152.6 145.4 Inventories 70.6 92.9 Property, plant & equipment 77.1 96.6 Intangible assets 465.3 604.5 Other assets 21.4 38.5 Total assets 991.7 1278.5 Financial liabilities 125.5 86.7 Payables & accrued expenses 127.2 149.9 - Highly attractive, asset-light business model

- Strong liquidity position with CHFm 300 of cash on balance sheet

- Increased inventory due to COVID-19

- Acquisitions adding to PPE and intangible assets - Equity base strengthened with CHF 213 million capital increase Bonds 312.1 483.9 Other liabilities 21.4 26.3 Equity 405.5 40.9 531.7 41.6 Total equity and liabilities 991.7 100.0 1278.5 100.0 eRx Opportunity eRx opportunity Increasing online penetration through eRx expected, unlocking substantial upside potential Illustrative, assuming constant total market size of 49.1bn Source: 1 Sempora 2018 incl. VAT Roadmap of German government / gematik leads to multiple implementation scenarios Zur Rose Group Group - Launch of national gematik infrastructure targeted for July 2021

- Connection of remaining doctors and pharmacies to Telematik infrastructure and roll-out of eRx capabilities

- Specifications on gematik APIs for third party apps expected to be published in Q2 21

- Handling and adoption of identification & authentication processes Roadmap Zur Rose Group: Preperation for full acceleration of eRx scaling Zur Rose Group Group - Journey mapping for each e-script redemption scenario

- Readiness of all webshops / apps

- Backend readiness at all locations

- Roll-out and scale digital healthcare ecosystem Foundation for eRx set in pre-gematik phase to ensure implementation Zur Roossee Group Group Solution for physician information systemsNational eRx server Solution for pharmacy information systems developed by IBM and eht - Zur Rose as pioneer and driver of eRx technology solutions

- "eRezept Deutschland" project is live with first e-scripts handled via insurance apps

- Proof of technology achieved

- Important building blocks for eRx implementation created within pre-gematik phase Marketing campaign - Drive awareness ahead of and during eRx launch Zur Rose Group Group - Further increase leading brand awareness

- Expand brand values of DocMorris from e-commerce to digital health provider as initiated via viral Christmas campaign with 147 million views

- Activate customers ahead of eRx launch eRx opportunity Further evolve eRx app by adding features and partners - Expand customer journey from diagnosis to delivery via integration of telemedicine, same day delivery and click & collect

- Development roadmap: eRx readiness and further improve customer experience

- Convert partner pipeline post same day delivery and click & collect launch eRx opportunity TeleClinic integration in DocMorris website unlocks first synergies - Integration of Online Doctor function to DocMorris website completed

- Better customer experience by offering digital journey via telemedicine and online pharmacy ZurRose Group Brand Integration and Logistics Capacity Zur Rose Group Group Brand integration and logistics capacity Brand integration - Transition towards single brand initiated - DocMorris will be the lead brand across Europe

- Branding transition started with launch of new logo and campaign

- Step-by-step brand integration to optimise customer transition metrics

- Vitalsana brand integration completed Zur Rose Group ZurRose Group Brand integration and logistics capacity Extension of new distribution center on track - Installation of warehouse automation in the new distribution center on track

- Increased degree of automation of 70% will lead to productivity improvements

- Additional capacity of 15 million parcels per year to be available in 2022 resulting in total capacity of 48 million parcels Technology & New Business Technology & new business Zur Rose has evolved towards a tech company setting the foundation for Europes leading Healthcare Ecosystem Notes: 1 Winterthur, canton of Zurich - 3 Tech Hubs in Berlin, Barcelona and Zurich1

- Agile culture and continuous deployment

- 200+ employees from 20 nationalities

- Tech background: software engineers, data scientists, UX designers and product managers

- Product focus: eRx, marketplaces, telemedicine, digital health journeys, PaaS Leveraging best-in-class digital solutions and convenient access to products and services to improve lives of people with chronic conditions - Novo Nordisk partnership on obesity ZurRose Group Note: Illustration displays one of many potential journeys which also include physical doctor visits, redemption of scripts in brick-and-mortar pharmacies, etc. Leveraging best-in-class digital solutions, convenient access to products and services to improve the lives of people with chronic conditions - DiGA portal at Teleclinic ZurRose Group Raising awareness and enabling convenient, online access to Digital Health Apps reimbursed by insurers in Germany (DiGAs) via TeleClinic Technology & new business - Platform as a Service Growing interest in self developed tech assets is enabling the launch of a new PaaS business model Notes: 1 Completion and market entry are subject to clearance by the relevant competition authorities - Insurance cooperation in Switzerland1 and gematik tender to provide eRx server as first use cases

- Third parties may accelerate time to market and enhance user experience with marketplace and digital health services

- Growth and profitability opportunity Technology & new business - Marketplace Europe Enabling a truly European Healthcare Ecosystem >1.0 million Active customers(1) >1'000 # of sellers(1) +73.5% Sales growth 2020 Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2020 - Continue on growth trajectory

- Shift to DocMorris brand and invest in branding

- Explore extension to further geographies/ product categories Summary of Strategic Priorities 2021 Summary of strategic priorities 2021 1. Continue on growth trajectory pre and post eRx introduction Growth focus

2. Change of behavior via marketing campaign

3. Scale new business including telemedicine and ecosystem collaborations

Brand integration & logistics capacity 1. Continue building new European Ecosystem brand DocMorris with Promofarma and Doctipharma migrations

2. Increase capacity in new warehouse with next level automation

1. Speed and productivity improvements Path to profitability

2. Drive tech development to improve user experience

3. Scale PaaS business model 31 Financial outlook For 2021 management expects sales growth of around 20% including Medpex and Apotal Group Outlook 2021: Continued strong sales growth and marketing push ahead of eRx introduction First eRx sales are expected after the launch of gematik infrastructure currently targeted for July 2021 and to accelerate with the mandatory introduction in 2022 A large marketing campaign to drive awareness of the European lead brand DocMorris has been initiated in February Break-even on EBITDA is targeted within 12-18 months after 2021 Mid-term targets: Huge potential of increasing online penetration of Rx & EBITDA margin target of 8% Management is convinced of the growth opportunity driven by the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany and believes that online penetration of Rx can reach a level of around 10% in the mid-term (time horizon of 3 to 5 years) with further potential beyond this time period Towards the beginning of the guidance period management expects to grow revenue to above CHF 4 billion The medium-term EBITDA margin target is confirmed at around 8% The implementation of the healthcare eco-system is creating meaningful potential for additionalrevenue and profit upside Mid-term financial targets - path to profitability 2020 1'752 (4%) (3%) 2% 0% Sales Gross marginVariable costs(1)MarketingOther expensesGrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expense in growth initiatives run-rate 1'752 2-3% Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses EBITDA Mid-term >4bn ~8% Sales Gross margin Variable costs(1) Marketing Other expenses EBITDA % of salesNotes: Illustrative, not true to scale 1 including personnel and distribution expenses 17% (12%) Q&A Zur Rose Group financials Income Statement 2020 2019 2018(1) CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Sales 1'476.9 1'355.5 100.0 1'207.1 100.0 Cost of goods (1'235.6) (1'146.9) (1'015.9)(2) Other income 14.8 42.0 3.1(2) Personnel expenses (142.9) (9.7) (117.5) (8.7) (93.7) (7.8) Marketing expenses (60.6) (4.1) (53.2) (3.9) (41.3) (3.4) Distribution expenses (49.2) (3.3) (41.9) (3.1) (33.1) (2.7) Administrative expenses (50.9) (3.4) (34.9) (2.6) (24.9) (2.1) Rent expenses (4.9) (4.0) (6.0) Fair Value adjustment (0.4) (2.9) (1.5) Other operating expenses (25.7) (10.1) (7.9) EBITDA (78.4) (5.3) (13.8) (1.0) (14.0) (1.2) D&A (39.3) (31.9) (18.9) EBIT (117.6) (8.0) (45.7) (3.4) (32.9) (2.7) Financial result (15.6) (4.4) (5.7) EBT (133.2) (9.0) (50.1) (3.7) (38.5) (3.2) Income tax expenses (2.4) (2.3) (0.6) Net income (135.6) (9.2) (52.4) (3.9) (39.1) (3.2) ZurRose Group Note: 1 restated 2 Advertising allowances included in the cost of goods Balance Sheet 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 CHF m % CHF m % CHF m Cash and cash equivalents Current financial assets Trade receivables Other receivables & prepaid expenses Inventories Current assets Property, plant & equipment Intangible assets Other assets(1) 300.6 0.4 114.9 30.4 92.9 539.3 42.2 Non-current assets Total assets 204.7 230.7 0.2 0.2 126.7 92.3 25.8 24.2 70.6 69.4 428.1 43.2 416.7 96.6 604.5 38.1 739.2 1278.5 77.1 34.3 465.3 264.6 21.3 10.9 57.8 100.0 563.7 991.7 56.8 309.8 100.0 726.5 Current financial liabilities Trade payables Other payables & accrued expenses(2) Short-term liabilities Non-current financial liabilities Bonds Pension liabilities Deferred taxes & long-term provisions Long-term liabilities Equity Total equity and liabilities 6.8 93.3 50.6 156.7 12.3 79.9 483.9 18.0 8.3 590.1 531.7 1278.5 46.2 41.6 100.0 87.4 3.5 92.1 83.1 33.1 32.3 212.6 21.4 119.0 38.1 30.6 312.1 114.1 15.2 13.7 8.2 5.5 373.6 405.5 991.7 37.7 163.9 40.9 100.0 443.6 726.5 ZurRose Group Note: 1 Includes investments in JVs, non-current financial assets and deferred tax assets | 2 Includes other payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions 31 Dec 2018 % 57.4 42.6 100.0 16.4 22.6 61.1 100.0 Cash Flow Statement 2020 2019 2018(2) CHF m Net income (135.6) (52.4) (39.1) D&A 39.3 31.9 18.9 Non cash items financial result 1.8 (2.2) 3.2 Non cash income and expenses 18.0 (35.3) 3.4 Income taxes paid 2.4 2.3 0.6 Change in trade receivables, other receivables and prepaid expenses 13.5 (37.3) (12.2) Change in inventories (20.1) (3.4) (10.3) Change in trade payables 8.9 13.5 4.1 Change in provisions 4.0 0.4 (1.8) Cash flow from operating activities (67.5) (82.6) (33.2) Acquisition & Sale of subsidiaries, net (116.0) (103.1) (108.6) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26.4) (10.4) (10.3) Acquisition of intangible assets (33.4) (31.1) (21.2) Investments/ (disposal) of financial assets (24.0) 1.4 (0.2) Cash flow from investing activities (199.9) (143.2) (140.3) Proceeds from capital increases 206.1 0.5 191.1 Transaction costs of capital increase - (0.3) - Increase in financial liabilities 171.4 205.0 114.1 Repayment of financial liabilities (13.5) (5.0) (1.8) Purchase of treasury shares (0.7)1 (0.0) (6.4) Cash flow from financing activities 363.2 200.2 297.1 Total cash flow (95.9) (25.6) 123.6 Fx differences 0.1 (0.5) (0.6) ZurRose Group Note: 1 includes acquisition of non-controlling interests Bluecare | 2 restated Disclaimer This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Zur Rose Group AG ("Zur Rose" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Zur Rose reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Zur Rose shall not be obligated to update or correct the information set forth in the Presentation or to provide any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither Zur Rose nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Zur Rose, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not a prospectus and is being made available to you solely for your information and background and is not to be used as a basis for an investment decision in securities of Zur Rose or the Group. Attachments Original document

