Zur Rose : Präsentation zum Jahresergebnis 2020

ZurRose Group
2020 Results -
Analyst & Media Conference Call
Walter Oberhänsli | Marcel Ziwica | Walter Hess
18 March 2021
Today's Presenters
2020 in review
e-prescriptions to become
mandatory
in Germany from 2022
DocMorris+ healthcare platform and app launch represent strategic milestones on the way to an integrated healthcare platform
Significant revenue growth in all markets:
Germany 16.5%
Switzerland 7.1%
Europe 73.5%
Acquisition of
TeleClinic,
Germany's leading provider of telemedicine
Revenue growth accelerates to
14.4%
Convertible bond and capital increase:
CHF 388 million
raised for further growth
DocMorris Christmas film generates
147 million
views worldwide on social media
European market leadership extended: acquisition of the mail-order and diabetes activities of the
Apotal Group
DocMorris
to become the umbrella brand for the European healthcare ecosystem
Digital healthcare platform of Zur Rose Group AG and insurers Allianz Care, CSS and Visana sets new standards in Swiss healthcare
Number of active customers exceeds
10 million
TeleClinic online consultations up
500%
Summary FY2020 Financial Results
Summary FY 2020 results
Sales growth of over 10% y-o-y (including Medpex, Apotal)
2020 targets achieved
+14.4% y-o-y in local currency
Break even on adjusted EBITDA level and before expenses for additional growth initiatives, especially in the area of electronic prescriptions and for European opportunities
Adjusted EBITDA before growth initiatives of CHF -0.9 million translates to operational improvements of CHF 29.9 million
6
Zur Rose Group sales
Group Sales growth of 14.4% - well ahead of guidance
Group - Demand partly accelerated byCovidCH
- Accelerated growth above market
DE -
Focus on eRx
- Strong performance in core OTC brands
-
Apotal acquisition further extending leadership position (2019 sales of EUR 157 million)FY 2019
SwitzerlandGermanyEurope
FY 2020
EU
incl. Medpex(3)
incl. Medpex,
incl. Medpex,
Apotal(3)
Apotal(3)
- Strong performance driven by new customer acquisition
ZurRose Group
Notes: 1 in local currencies | 2 Including eliminations of CHF (3.8) million | 3 As the carve-out of the mail-order business has not yet been completed, Medpex and Apotal had only a minor impact on the consolidated sales of the Zur Rose Group
Group B2C & marketplace KPIs
Expanding market leadership with more than 10 million active customers
Repeat order rate2
Site visits3
79%
76%
216m
244m
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
Basket size4 in EUROrder frequency5 in #
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020
B2C & Marketplace
Addition via acquisitions
Notes: Figures reflecting performance of entire B2C & marketplace business regardless of integration and consolidation progress of the acquired businesses with Apotal only included in active customer numbers; all numbers reflecting the performance in the last twelve months period ending as indicated | 1 Customers, supplied by the Zur Rose Group either directly or via its
Zur Roossee Group partners, placing an order within the past twelve months | 2 Share of orders from existing customers in relation to total number of orders | 3 Number of website visits | 4 Basket size equals
Group
average value of the purchase per order | 5 Number of orders per active customer in 12 months period
Operational performance improved driven by gross margin
in million CHF
FY 2019
Margin in %FY 2020
Margin in %
Sales incl. Medpex, Apotal
1'568.7
1'751.9
Sales reported
1'355.5
1'476.9
Gross profit adj. Personnel expenses adj. Marketing expenses
208.7 (112.8) (53.2)
15.4 (8.3) (3.9)
250.9 (126.8) (60.6)
17.0 (8.6) (4.1)
Other operating income & expenses adj.
(82.9)
(6.1)
(94.7)
(6.4)
Adj. EBITDA
(40.2)
(3.0)
(31.2)
(2.1)
Adjustments EBITDA EBIT
Net income
26.4 (13.8) (45.7) (52.4)
2.0 (1.0) (3.4) (3.9)
(117.6) (135.6)
(47.2) (78.4)
(3.2) (5.3) (8.0) (9.2)
-
- Sales growth above guidance
-
- Strong development of gross margin mainly driven by German OTC business
-
- Growth initiatives included in expenses
-
- Adjusted EBITDA improving by CHF 9.0 million
-
- Depreciation increased due to M&A and tech development
-
Finance expenses increased due to convertible and bond interest payments
Adj. EBITDA before growth initiatives in line with guidance
FY 2019
Adj. EBITDA before
FY 2020
EBITDAadjustmentsAdj. EBITDA
Expenses expenses inEBITDAadjustmentsin growth initiativesgrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA
Expenses in growth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expenses in growth initiatives
in million CHF
in million CHF
M&A
(13.8)
EuropeIntegration (40.2)
9.4
(28.9)
2.5
- Positive effect from earn-out reevaluation and disposal of assets to medbase JVs
-
- Share based retention package for founders as largest position within M&A adjustments
-
Integration related expenses of CHF 2.5 million
-
- Increase of accruals due to an interim ruling in VAT proceedings connected to Rx bonuses
-
- CHF 29.9 million increase in profitability excluding expenses in growth initiatives compared to 2019
Notes: 1 Mainly related to Covid19 product price declines | 2 Mainly telemedicine and ecosystem
Run-rate analyses - assuming full integration - shows a steady state EBITDA margin of 2-3% in relation to current Sales
2020
1'752
(4%)
(3%)
2%
0%
SalesGross marginVariable costs(1)MarketingOther expensesGrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expense in growth initiatives
run-rate 1'752
2-3%
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
EBITDA
% of salesNotes: 1 including personnel and distribution expenses
Zur Rose Group balance sheet
Strong financial position ahead of eRx roll-out
in million CHF
31 Dec 2019
%
31 Dec 2020
%
Cash and cash equivalents
204.7
300.6
Receivables
152.6
145.4
Inventories
70.6
92.9
Property, plant & equipment
77.1
96.6
Intangible assets
465.3
604.5
Other assets
21.4
38.5
Total assets
991.7
1278.5
Financial liabilities
125.5
86.7
Payables & accrued expenses
127.2
149.9
-
- Highly attractive, asset-light business model
-
- Strong liquidity position with CHFm 300 of cash on balance sheet
-
- Increased inventory due to COVID-19
-
- Acquisitions adding to PPE and intangible assets
-
Equity base strengthened with CHF 213 million capital increase
Bonds
312.1
483.9
Other liabilities
21.4
26.3
Equity
405.5
40.9
531.7
41.6
Total equity and liabilities
991.7
100.0
1278.5
100.0
eRx Opportunity
eRx opportunity
Increasing online penetration through eRx expected, unlocking substantial upside potential
Illustrative, assuming constant total market size of 49.1bn
Source: 1 Sempora 2018 incl. VAT
Roadmap of German government / gematik leads to multiple implementation scenarios
Zur Rose Group Group
-
- Launch of national gematik infrastructure targeted for July 2021
-
- Connection of remaining doctors and pharmacies to Telematik infrastructure and roll-out of eRx capabilities
-
- Specifications on gematik APIs for third party apps expected to be published in Q2 21
-
- Handling and adoption of identification & authentication processes
Roadmap
Zur Rose Group: Preperation for full acceleration of eRx scaling
Zur Rose Group Group
-
- Journey mapping for each e-script redemption scenario
-
- Readiness of all webshops / apps
-
- Backend readiness at all locations
-
- Roll-out and scale digital healthcare ecosystem
Foundation for eRx set in pre-gematik phase to ensure implementation
Zur Roossee Group
Group
Solution for physician information systemsNational eRx server
Solution for pharmacy information systems
developed by IBM and eht
-
- Zur Rose as pioneer and driver of eRx technology solutions
-
- "eRezept Deutschland" project is live with first e-scripts handled via insurance apps
-
- Proof of technology achieved
-
- Important building blocks for eRx implementation created within pre-gematik phase
Marketing campaign - Drive awareness ahead of and during eRx launch
Zur Rose Group Group
-
- Further increase leading brand awareness
-
- Expand brand values of DocMorris from e-commerce to digital health provider as initiated via viral Christmas campaign with 147 million views
-
- Activate customers ahead of eRx launch
eRx opportunity
Further evolve eRx app by adding features and partners
-
- Expand customer journey from diagnosis to delivery via integration of telemedicine, same day delivery and click & collect
-
- Development roadmap: eRx readiness and further improve customer experience
-
- Convert partner pipeline post same day delivery and click & collect launch
eRx opportunity
TeleClinic integration in DocMorris website unlocks first synergies
ZurRose Group
Brand Integration and Logistics Capacity
Zur Rose Group Group
Brand integration and logistics capacity
Brand integration - Transition towards single brand initiated
-
- DocMorris will be the lead brand across Europe
-
- Branding transition started with launch of new logo and campaign
-
- Step-by-step brand integration to optimise customer transition metrics
-
- Vitalsana brand integration completed
Zur Rose Group
ZurRose Group
Brand integration and logistics capacity
Extension of new distribution center on track
-
- Installation of warehouse automation in the new distribution center on track
-
- Increased degree of automation of 70% will lead to productivity improvements
-
- Additional capacity of 15 million parcels per year to be available in 2022 resulting in total capacity of 48 million parcels
Technology & New Business
Technology & new business
Zur Rose has evolved towards a tech company setting the foundation for Europes leading Healthcare Ecosystem
Notes: 1 Winterthur, canton of Zurich
-
- 3 Tech Hubs in Berlin, Barcelona and Zurich1
-
- Agile culture and continuous deployment
-
- 200+ employees from 20 nationalities
-
- Tech background: software engineers, data scientists, UX designers and product managers
-
- Product focus: eRx, marketplaces, telemedicine, digital health journeys, PaaS
Leveraging best-in-class digital solutions and convenient access to products and services to improve lives of people with chronic conditions - Novo Nordisk partnership on obesity
ZurRose Group
Note: Illustration displays one of many potential journeys which also include physical doctor visits, redemption of scripts in brick-and-mortar pharmacies, etc.
Leveraging best-in-class digital solutions, convenient access to products and services to improve the lives of people with chronic conditions - DiGA portal at Teleclinic
ZurRose Group
Raising awareness and enabling convenient, online access to Digital Health Apps reimbursed by insurers in Germany (DiGAs) via TeleClinic
Technology & new business - Platform as a Service
Growing interest in self developed tech assets is enabling the launch of a new PaaS business model
Notes: 1 Completion and market entry are subject to clearance by the relevant competition authorities
-
- Insurance cooperation in Switzerland1 and gematik tender to provide eRx server as first use cases
-
- Third parties may accelerate time to market and enhance user experience with marketplace and digital health services
-
- Growth and profitability opportunity
Technology & new business - Marketplace Europe
Enabling a truly European Healthcare Ecosystem
>1.0 million
Active customers(1)
>1'000
# of sellers(1)
+73.5%
Sales growth 2020
Notes: 1 Last twelve months ending 31 December 2020
-
- Continue on growth trajectory
-
- Shift to DocMorris brand and invest in branding
-
- Explore extension to further geographies/ product categories
Summary of
Strategic Priorities 2021
Summary of strategic priorities 2021
-
1. Continue on growth trajectory pre and post eRx introduction
Growth focus
-
2. Change of behavior via marketing campaign
-
3. Scale new business including telemedicine and ecosystem collaborations
-
Brand integration & logistics capacity
-
1. Continue building new European Ecosystem brand DocMorris with Promofarma and Doctipharma migrations
-
2. Increase capacity in new warehouse with next level automation
-
1. Speed and productivity improvements
Path to profitability
-
2. Drive tech development to improve user experience
-
3. Scale PaaS business model
31
Financial outlook
For 2021 management expects sales growth of around 20% including Medpex and Apotal
Group Outlook 2021:
Continued strong sales growth and marketing push ahead of eRx introduction
First eRx sales are expected after the launch of gematik infrastructure currently targeted for July 2021 and to accelerate with the mandatory introduction in 2022
A large marketing campaign to drive awareness of the European lead brand DocMorris has been initiated in February
Break-even on EBITDA is targeted within 12-18 months after 2021
Mid-term targets: Huge potential of increasing online penetration of Rx & EBITDA margin target of 8%
Management is convinced of the growth opportunity driven by the introduction of electronic prescriptions in Germany and believes that online penetration of Rx can reach a level of around 10% in the mid-term (time horizon of 3 to 5 years) with further potential beyond this time period
Towards the beginning of the guidance period management expects to grow revenue to above CHF 4 billion
The medium-term EBITDA margin target is confirmed at around 8%
The implementation of the healthcare eco-system is creating meaningful potential for additionalrevenue and profit upside
Mid-term financial targets - path to profitability
2020
1'752
(4%)
(3%)
2%
0%
Sales
Gross marginVariable costs(1)MarketingOther expensesGrowth initiativesAdj. EBITDA before expense in growth initiatives
run-rate
1'752
2-3%
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
EBITDA
Mid-term >4bn
~8%
Sales
Gross margin
Variable costs(1)
Marketing
Other expenses
EBITDA
% of salesNotes: Illustrative, not true to scale 1 including personnel and distribution expenses
Q&A
|
Zur Rose Group financials
|
Income Statement
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018(1)
|
CHF m
|
%
|
CHF m
|
%
|
CHF m
|
%
|
Sales
|
1'476.9
|
1'355.5
|
100.0
|
1'207.1
|
100.0
|
Cost of goods
|
(1'235.6)
|
(1'146.9)
|
(1'015.9)(2)
|
Other income
|
14.8
|
42.0
|
3.1(2)
|
Personnel expenses
|
(142.9)
|
(9.7)
|
(117.5)
|
(8.7)
|
(93.7)
|
(7.8)
|
Marketing expenses
|
(60.6)
|
(4.1)
|
(53.2)
|
(3.9)
|
(41.3)
|
(3.4)
|
Distribution expenses
|
(49.2)
|
(3.3)
|
(41.9)
|
(3.1)
|
(33.1)
|
(2.7)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(50.9)
|
(3.4)
|
(34.9)
|
(2.6)
|
(24.9)
|
(2.1)
|
Rent expenses
|
(4.9)
|
(4.0)
|
(6.0)
|
Fair Value adjustment
|
(0.4)
|
(2.9)
|
(1.5)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(25.7)
|
(10.1)
|
(7.9)
|
EBITDA
|
(78.4)
|
(5.3)
|
(13.8)
|
(1.0)
|
(14.0)
|
(1.2)
|
D&A
|
(39.3)
|
(31.9)
|
(18.9)
|
EBIT
|
(117.6)
|
(8.0)
|
(45.7)
|
(3.4)
|
(32.9)
|
(2.7)
|
Financial result
|
(15.6)
|
(4.4)
|
(5.7)
|
EBT
|
(133.2)
|
(9.0)
|
(50.1)
|
(3.7)
|
(38.5)
|
(3.2)
|
Income tax expenses
|
(2.4)
|
(2.3)
|
(0.6)
|
Net income
|
(135.6)
|
(9.2)
|
(52.4)
|
(3.9)
|
(39.1)
|
(3.2)
ZurRose Group
Note: 1 restated 2 Advertising allowances included in the cost of goods
Balance Sheet
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
CHF m
%
CHF m
%
CHF m
Cash and cash equivalents Current financial assets Trade receivables
Other receivables & prepaid expenses Inventories
Current assets
Property, plant & equipment Intangible assets
Other assets(1)
300.6
0.4
114.9
30.4
92.9 539.3
42.2
Non-current assets Total assets
204.7 230.7
0.2 0.2
126.7 92.3
25.8 24.2
70.6 69.4
428.1
43.2 416.7
96.6 604.5 38.1 739.2 1278.5
77.1 34.3
465.3 264.6
21.3 10.9
57.8 100.0
563.7 991.7
56.8 309.8
100.0
726.5
Current financial liabilities Trade payables
Other payables & accrued expenses(2)
Short-term liabilities
Non-current financial liabilities Bonds
Pension liabilities
Deferred taxes & long-term provisions Long-term liabilities
Equity
Total equity and liabilities
6.8 93.3 50.6 156.7
12.3
79.9 483.9 18.0 8.3 590.1 531.7 1278.5
46.2 41.6 100.0
87.4 3.5
92.1 83.1
33.1 32.3
212.6
21.4 119.0
38.1 30.6
312.1 114.1
15.2 13.7
8.2 5.5
373.6 405.5 991.7
37.7 163.9
40.9 100.0
443.6 726.5
ZurRose Group
Note: 1 Includes investments in JVs, non-current financial assets and deferred tax assets | 2 Includes other payables, tax payables, accrued expenses and short-term provisions
31 Dec 2018
%
57.4
42.6
100.0
16.4
22.6
61.1 100.0
|
Cash Flow Statement
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018(2)
|
CHF m
|
Net income
|
(135.6)
|
(52.4)
|
(39.1)
|
D&A
|
39.3
|
31.9
|
18.9
|
Non cash items financial result
|
1.8
|
(2.2)
|
3.2
|
Non cash income and expenses
|
18.0
|
(35.3)
|
3.4
|
Income taxes paid
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
0.6
|
Change in trade receivables, other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
13.5
|
(37.3)
|
(12.2)
|
Change in inventories
|
(20.1)
|
(3.4)
|
(10.3)
|
Change in trade payables
|
8.9
|
13.5
|
4.1
|
Change in provisions
|
4.0
|
0.4
|
(1.8)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
(67.5)
|
(82.6)
|
(33.2)
|
Acquisition & Sale of subsidiaries, net
|
(116.0)
|
(103.1)
|
(108.6)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(26.4)
|
(10.4)
|
(10.3)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(33.4)
|
(31.1)
|
(21.2)
|
Investments/ (disposal) of financial assets
|
(24.0)
|
1.4
|
(0.2)
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
(199.9)
|
(143.2)
|
(140.3)
|
Proceeds from capital increases
|
206.1
|
0.5
|
191.1
|
Transaction costs of capital increase
|
-
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
Increase in financial liabilities
|
171.4
|
205.0
|
114.1
|
Repayment of financial liabilities
|
(13.5)
|
(5.0)
|
(1.8)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(0.7)1
|
(0.0)
|
(6.4)
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
363.2
|
200.2
|
297.1
|
Total cash flow
|
(95.9)
|
(25.6)
|
123.6
|
Fx differences
|
0.1
|
(0.5)
|
(0.6)
ZurRose Group
Note: 1 includes acquisition of non-controlling interests Bluecare | 2 restated
