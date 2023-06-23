Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: “ZURA”) (“Zura Bio” or the “Company”), a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders, today announced it will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We believe that Zura Bio’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes reflects the market’s appreciation of our clinical pipeline, our recently completed financing, and the potential of Zura Bio as a leader in controlling immune mediated diseases,” said Verender Badial, Chief Financial Officer of Zura Bio. “We expect that joining the index will further raise awareness of Zura Bio among the investment community and we look forward to a potentially increased weighting in the indexes following the next quarterly rebalance that will take into account our recently closed financing.”

The inclusion in the indexes was based on the market capitalization of Zura Bio on April 28, 2023. The next quarterly index rebalance in September will consider the increased capitalization and public float from the new shares issued in a private placement transaction which closed in two tranches, the first in May 2023 and the second in June 2023. A registration statement on Form S-1 covering the resale of such newly issued shares has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio is a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), torudokimab (ZB-880), and ZB-168 with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in immune and inflammatory disorders.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

