Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-15 am EDT
430.60 CHF   +0.40%
02:41pEuropean energy crisis should be no surprise - Zurich Insurance chairman
RE
12:11pPrejudice To Innocent Third Parties Not An Absolute Bar To Rescission
AQ
09/12BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European energy crisis should be no surprise - Zurich Insurance chairman

09/15/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Zurich Insurance is seen in Davos

LONDON (Reuters) - The European energy crisis following Russia's war in Ukraine should come as no surprise and is a reminder that governments and companies should have switched more quickly to renewable energy, the chairman of Zurich Insurance said on Thursday.

"There is nothing massively surprising in what is happening now in matters of the price of energy, of geopolitical tension," Michel Lies, who is also steering committee chair of the Insurance Development Forum, told Reuters in an interview. He added it was like "somebody in January saying 'oh crikey it's snowing' - it snows sometimes in January."

"We could have started a little bit earlier with more renewable energies, which would have made us a little less dependent on what is happening."

The Insurance Development Forum, a partnership between governments and insurers supported by the United Nations and the World Bank, is working to make countries better prepared for natural catastrophes, Lies said, such as through so-called parametric insurance, which makes speedy payments if a specified catastrophe happens.

The forum will report at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November on its work to assess resilience to natural disasters around the world, he added.

In addition to climate change, which is worrying commercial insurers such as Zurich, Lies said people's desire to move to coastal towns was contributing to the size of losses from natural disasters.

"There's a concentration of people in cities, not too far from seas and oceans."

But he said those making changes in the past few years to improve the environment and lessen climate change impacts had tended to forget about the S in ESG - environment, social, governance.

"The E overshadowed the S. We were probably naive enough to believe that the E would be so interesting for everybody, even if they were losing their job - it's not happening like that."

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
02:41pEuropean energy crisis should be no surprise - Zurich Insurance chairman
RE
12:11pPrejudice To Innocent Third Parties Not An Absolute Bar To Rescission
AQ
09/12BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Outperform Recommendatio..
MT
09/11RCap Bidders Reportedly Want Deadline Extended Further
CI
09/08Barclays Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Overweight Recommendation
MT
09/08ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
09/07ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/07ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/07ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/07Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 55 100 M 57 384 M 57 384 M
Net income 2022 4 863 M 5 064 M 5 064 M
Net Debt 2022 10 049 M 10 465 M 10 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 63 602 M 66 238 M 66 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 428,90 CHF
Average target price 493,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Ericson Chan Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.12%66 185
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.64%79 249
CHUBB LIMITED-0.03%78 432
ALLIANZ SE-17.11%69 377
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.10.04%36 192
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-4.90%21 218