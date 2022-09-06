Log in
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23 2022-09-06 am EDT
431.40 CHF   +0.33%
Howden offers first insurance against fraud in voluntary carbon markets
RE
09/05ZURICH INSURANCE : announces redemption of subordinated debt
PU
09/05Zurich Insurance Group to redeem 450 million pounds of subordinated debt
RE
Howden offers first insurance against fraud in voluntary carbon markets

09/06/2022 | 03:05am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Broker Howden Group said it has helped create the world's first insurance against fraud and negligence in voluntary carbon-market credits, part of efforts to scale up the nascent industry.

Carbon credits - which stem from practices such as the planting of trees and preserving biodiversity to offset carbon emissions - are seen as a crucial part of the world's plan to limit global warming.

Carbon credit trading turnover was around $2 billion in 2021, but consultants McKinsey suggest https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/sustainability/our-insights/a-blueprint-for-scaling-voluntary-carbon-markets-to-meet-the-climate-challenge it could be worth more than $50 billion a year by 2030, as companies and countries look to offset some of their emissions on the way to net-zero.

However, with the market unregulated and amid concerns about the quality of some of the credits being sold, many companies have been reluctant to spend millions of dollars on credits for fear of being misled.

To help speed up the growth of the industry, Howden - which manages premiums of more than $10 billion - said it had teamed up with carbon finance firm Respira International and reinsurance investor Nephila Capital to provide cover for third-party negligence and fraud, reducing the potential reputational risk of buying carbon credits.

"If I'm a big shampoo buyer and I've told every shampoo buyer in Europe that I'm going to be net zero and it turns out half the credits I've bought aren't worth the paper they are written on because I've been lied to, that really is reputationally very damaging for me," Charlie Langdale, head of climate risk and resilience at Howden, told Reuters.

In the 2000s, the voluntary carbon market was rocked by a number of scams with some rogue sellers offering credits relating to land that did not belong to them and incidents of people being miss-sold credits at vastly inflated prices in so-called boiler-room scams.

Britain's High Court in 2016 issued winding up orders for 19 companies involved in one such scheme that saw over 5 million credits sold to the public for in excess of 36 million pounds ($41 million).

Traditionally, insurers have baulked at offering cover for credits tied to such projects, given the lack of quality data on historic losses and with many projects based in countries with weak legal systems and limited recourse if problems occur.

To help kick-start the market, Howden and its partners said they had bundled together a portfolio of verified credits that had also been checked by Respira and insured them as a combined lot, thereby diversifying the risk for the insurer.

In the event of fraud or negligence after the credits have been sold, Respira would be able to make a claim on the insurance and compensate the buyer.

The insurance for Respira's portfolio was led by Nephila's Lloyd's of London-based Syndicate 2357, along with other Lloyd's insurers and Zurich Insurance Group, Langdale said.

As the market develops, and insurers become more comfortable with pricing the risk, the aim in the coming months would be for larger companies with diverse portfolios of credits to be able to also secure their own insurance.

Ana Haurie, co-founder and CEO of Respira, said the insurance backing for its credits would give comfort to carbon credit buyers.

"It underpins the fact these are good quality projects if you can get them insured."

($1 = 0.8693 pounds)

(Editing by David Evans)

By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST INSURANCE COMPANY -1.49% 0.66 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE FIRST INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.33% 15.1 End-of-day quote.3.07%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 0.26% 431.4 Delayed Quote.7.39%
Analyst Recommendations on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 55 070 M 56 106 M 56 106 M
Net income 2022 4 969 M 5 063 M 5 063 M
Net Debt 2022 10 176 M 10 367 M 10 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 63 765 M 64 964 M 64 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 430,00 CHF
Average target price 497,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Ericson Chan Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
