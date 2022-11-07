Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Runaway inflation, an unfolding debt
crisis and cost-of-living problems pose the biggest threats to
doing business for G20 countries in the next two years, data
from the World Economic Forum showed on Monday.
Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades,
prompting a third of G20 countries to identify rising prices as
their top concern, the Executive Opinion Survey conducted by the
World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society
showed.
Although central banks worldwide have embarked on a path of
aggressive monetary policy tightening, their efforts to tame
inflation run the risk of tipping the global economy into a
recession.
The survey, which comes ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the
G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also showed that
environmental concerns took a back seat for the first time in
years, as the world attends to more immediate socio-economic
problems ranging from the fallout of the Ukraine war to the cost
of living crisis.
"The transition to net zero has dropped too far down on the
short-term agendas of many business leaders," said Peter Giger,
group chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance.
"Yet the impacts of climate change are both short-term
and long-term."
Despite increased instances of data breach and
technology-based security threats, cyber attacks were among the
least commonly cited risks in the survey.
Marsh McLennan and Zurich were partners on the
research.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in
London; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Gareth Jones)