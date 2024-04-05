Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
Equities
ZURN
CH0011075394
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|475.5 CHF
|-0.73%
|-1.50%
|+8.96%
|08:39am
|ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Mar. 28
|ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.96%
|76.21B
|+12.59%
|116B
|+11.61%
|102B
|+5.95%
|98.7B
|+26.67%
|30.28B
|+12.84%
|20.45B
|-2.94%
|12.89B
|+4.97%
|10.86B
|+7.07%
|10.38B
|+18.30%
|9.68B
