ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Berenberg remains its Buy rating

02/12/2021 | 06:31am EST
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at CHF 451.90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 44 837 M 50 237 M 50 237 M
Net income 2020 2 661 M 2 981 M 2 981 M
Net Debt 2020 3 668 M 4 110 M 4 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 55 886 M 62 754 M 62 616 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 400,84 CHF
Last Close Price 375,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Urban Angehrn Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.48%62 754
ALLIANZ SE-2.07%98 138
CHUBB LIMITED7.75%74 754
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.65%57 211
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED14.71%22 366
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.2.82%18 054
