ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Berenberg remains its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Swiss Exchange
>
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
ZURN
CH0011075394
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
(ZURN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
02/12 07:04:45 am
374.2
CHF
-0.29%
12:59a
ZURICH INSURANCE
: Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
12:56a
ZURICH INSURANCE
: Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
12:31a
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
02/12/2021 | 06:31am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at CHF 451.90.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
12:59a
ZURICH INSURANCE
: Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Main..
MT
12:56a
ZURICH INSURANCE
: Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintai..
MT
12:31a
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
12:09a
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
02/11
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/11
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
02/11
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02/11
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/11
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
: RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/11
ZURICH INSURANCE
: Full-Year 2020 Profit Tumbles on COVID-19 Impact, Natural Cat..
MT
More news
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2020
44 837 M
50 237 M
50 237 M
Net income 2020
2 661 M
2 981 M
2 981 M
Net Debt 2020
3 668 M
4 110 M
4 110 M
P/E ratio 2020
21,1x
Yield 2020
5,14%
Capitalization
55 886 M
62 754 M
62 616 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,33x
EV / Sales 2021
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
55 000
Free-Float
97,4%
More Financials
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
400,84 CHF
Last Close Price
375,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target
20,4%
Spread / Average Target
6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Mario Greco
Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn
Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès
Chairman
Kristof Terryn
Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Urban Angehrn
Group Chief Investment Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
0.48%
62 754
ALLIANZ SE
-2.07%
98 138
CHUBB LIMITED
7.75%
74 754
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
-3.65%
57 211
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
14.71%
22 366
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
2.82%
18 054
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave