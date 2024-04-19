Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
Equities
ZURN
CH0011075394
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|442.3 CHF
|-0.16%
|-2.33%
|+0.32%
|10:36am
|ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Buy rating from Barclays
|ZD
|Apr. 18
|TotalEnergies: shareholders want to separate powers
|CF
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.30%
|70B
|+7.67%
|109B
|+8.58%
|99.62B
|+6.47%
|99.18B
|+20.63%
|28.82B
|+4.72%
|18.9B
|-2.97%
|12.27B
|+6.24%
|10.78B
|+5.64%
|10.23B
|+19.68%
|10.08B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ZURN Stock
- News Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Buy rating from Barclays