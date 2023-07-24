More about the company
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd is an insurance group. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- property & casualty insurance (78.9%);
- life insurance (6.8%);
- other (1.1%): primarily network, investment, and market banking activities (Zurich Capital Markets), reinsurance, asset management, management of its own accounts, etc.
The remaining revenues (13.2%) are from services provided through Farmers Group (risk assessment, administrative and accounting services related to contracts, collection of premiums, portfolio management and other administrative services).