Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/12 07:10:21 am
406 CHF   +4.10%
06:45aZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : RBC remains Neutral
MD
06:11aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle for -2-
DJ
06:11aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle for Momentum
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : RBC remains Neutral

08/12/2021 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at CHF 445.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
06:45aZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : RBC remains Neutral
MD
06:11aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle for -2-
DJ
06:11aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle for Momentum
DJ
05:38aZURICH INSURANCE : Interim Earnings Rebound as All Three Divisions Log Premium G..
MT
04:38aZurich profit leaps as European insurers rebound from COVID
RE
03:12aZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:08aZURICH INSURANCE : H1 Profit Jumps 86% as COVID-19 Impact Wanes
MT
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Set For Modest Gains as Fed Officials Call Time on Stimu..
DJ
08/11Zurich Insurance 1st Half Profit Rose on Lower Covid-19 Claims
DJ
08/09TAKE FIVE : Dodging the summer squalls
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 879 M 51 935 M 51 935 M
Net income 2021 4 068 M 4 412 M 4 412 M
Net Debt 2021 4 293 M 4 656 M 4 656 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 57 913 M 62 841 M 62 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 52 930
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 390,00 CHF
Average target price 417,48 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Peter Giger Group Chief Investment & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.42%62 841
ALLIANZ SE0.50%97 535
CHUBB LIMITED17.65%79 447
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.28.48%76 799
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED59.51%30 445
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.37.87%23 445