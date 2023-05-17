Advanced search
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:02 2023-05-16 am EDT
429.30 CHF   -0.23%
01:22aZurich 1Q Property-and-Casualty Insurance Revenue Rose, Driven by Increase in North America Premiums
DJ
01:16aZurich Insurance's P&C Revenue, Life Premiums Rise in Q1
MT
01:10aZurich Insurance : 2023 3 Months Earnings Release
PU
Zurich 1Q Property-and-Casualty Insurance Revenue Rose, Driven by Increase in North America Premiums

05/17/2023 | 01:22am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Zurich Insurance Group said Wednesday that property-and-casualty insurance revenue rose in the first quarter, driven by an increase in premiums in North America.

The Swiss insurer said property-and-casualty insurance revenue rose to $9.41 billion from $8.77 billion in the same period last year. Gross written premiums at its property-and-casualty division came in at $11.97 billion, up 10% on a like-for-like basis.

Growth was supported by higher premium rates in the division, with a 6% increase in commercial insurance rates, Zurich said.

At the insurer's life division, present value of new business premiums rose to $4.16 billion from $3.56 billion a year before, it said.

"We have had a strong start to the year and our new financial cycle and we remain focused on executing our strategy," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 0121ET

Financials
Sales 2023 54 905 M 61 257 M 61 257 M
Net income 2023 5 204 M 5 806 M 5 806 M
Net Debt 2023 8 855 M 9 880 M 9 880 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 5,99%
Capitalization 63 336 M 70 664 M 70 664 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Ericson Chan Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Stephan van Vliet Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.94%70 664
ALLIANZ SE4.06%90 459
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.74%89 089
CHUBB LIMITED-9.52%82 669
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.72%27 648
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.41%21 574
