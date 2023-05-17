Zurich 1Q Property-and-Casualty Insurance Revenue Rose, Driven by Increase in North America Premiums

By Adria Calatayud



Zurich Insurance Group said Wednesday that property-and-casualty insurance revenue rose in the first quarter, driven by an increase in premiums in North America.

The Swiss insurer said property-and-casualty insurance revenue rose to $9.41 billion from $8.77 billion in the same period last year. Gross written premiums at its property-and-casualty division came in at $11.97 billion, up 10% on a like-for-like basis.

Growth was supported by higher premium rates in the division, with a 6% increase in commercial insurance rates, Zurich said.

At the insurer's life division, present value of new business premiums rose to $4.16 billion from $3.56 billion a year before, it said.

"We have had a strong start to the year and our new financial cycle and we remain focused on executing our strategy," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said.

