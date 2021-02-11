Log in
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/10 11:30:33 am
379.6 CHF   +1.23%
02/10ZURICH INSURANCE : 2020 Operating Profit Falls 20%
DJ
02/10ZURICH INSURANCE : FY20 Drops 8% on $852 million COVID-19 Hit
MT
02/08ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Summary 
All News

Zurich Insurance : 2020 Operating Profit Falls 20%

02/11/2021 | 01:24am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Zurich Insurance said Thursday that its operating profit fell in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-year business operating profit at the Swiss insurer came to $4.24 billion, down 20% from $5.30 billion in 2019. Net income after tax attributable to shareholders fell 8% to $3.83 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic had a negative effect of $852 million on the result, the company said. However, the company said there was some recovery in the second half of the year.

Zurich said it is proposing a dividend of 20 Swiss francs ($22.46) a share for the year.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0123ET

