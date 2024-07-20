ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP CONSENSUS
DATE OF ISSUE: July 19, 2024
HY-24
FY-24
FY-25
FY-26
FY-27
UNIT
LOW
AVERAGE
MEDIAN
HIGH
INPUTS
LOW
AVERAGE
MEDIAN
HIGH
INPUTS
LOW
AVERAGE
MEDIAN
HIGH
INPUTS
LOW
AVERAGE
MEDIAN
HIGH
INPUTS
LOW
AVERAGE
MEDIAN
HIGH
INPUTS
GROUP
Business operating profit (BOP)
USDm
3'690
3'910
3'918
4'143
18
7'390
7'743
7'762
8'157
18
7'646
8'283
8'271
8'824
18
7'781
8'691
8'649
9'501
18
8'513
9'117
9'147
9'774
10
Net income attributable to shareholders
USDm
2'461
2'931
2'931
3'950
18
5'152
5'719
5'771
6'065
18
5'181
6'164
6'208
6'716
18
5'281
6'481
6'542
7'146
18
6'511
6'820
6'767
7'310
10
Shareholders' equity
USDm
22'555
23'509
23'246
27'188
16
23'789
25'200
25'031
27'188
17
24'497
26'642
26'175
32'202
17
24'861
28'075
27'611
37'324
17
26'679
30'596
29'415
42'280
10
SST
%
223%
232%
232%
240%
16
214%
240%
235%
330%
15
212%
243%
242%
328%
15
213%
249%
247%
330%
15
226%
263%
263%
334%
9
Cash remittances
USDbn
4.5
5.1
4.9
7.8
13
4.6
5.2
5.2
5.7
13
5.0
5.6
5.6
6.4
13
5.5
6.0
5.9
7.0
9
Dividend (per share)
CHF
27.0
27.9
28.0
30.0
18
28.0
29.7
30.0
32.0
18
28.7
31.4
31.2
35.0
18
30.0
33.4
33.2
38.0
10
Diluted EPS
USD
35.0
39.2
39.5
42.2
18
36.3
42.8
43.7
47.3
18
37.0
45.2
46.1
50.9
18
42.2
47.4
48.4
49.7
10
Property and Casualty
Insurance revenue
USDm
21'163
21'541
21'574
21'866
18
43'985
44'803
44'806
45'677
18
45'304
47'173
46'822
49'514
18
46'663
49'280
48'959
52'544
18
48'063
51'416
51'581
55'171
10
Insurance service result
USDm
1'726
1'963
1'960
2'224
18
3'509
3'778
3'744
4'026
18
3'711
4'116
4'116
4'512
18
3'749
4'323
4'317
4'855
18
4'074
4'483
4'528
4'843
10
Net investment result
USDm
570
705
697
810
18
1'179
1'395
1'382
1'552
18
1'118
1'441
1'483
1'634
18
1'059
1'494
1'527
1'794
18
998
1'579
1'641
1'981
10
- of which: re-/insurance finance income / (expenses)
USDm
-611
-466
-585
1'344
17
-1'228
-1'193
-1'200
-1'160
17
-1'475
-1'352
-1'377
-1'120
17
-1'666
-1'457
-1'478
-1'080
17
-1'882
-1'604
-1'588
-1'406
9
Other (incl. fee result)
USDm
-450
-340
-321
-255
18
-899
-730
-728
-570
18
-947
-749
-741
-570
18
-991
-764
-762
-570
18
-1'035
-800
-778
-714
10
- of which: technical non-qualifying (expenses)
USDm
-503
-431
-431
-380
16
-900
-872
-885
-812
17
-947
-896
-921
-831
17
-999
-921
-958
-846
17
-1'053
-986
-996
-890
9
BOP
USDm
2'115
2'264
2'259
2'498
18
3'953
4'315
4'280
4'663
18
4'255
4'673
4'697
5'205
18
4'313
4'905
4'945
5'511
18
4'661
5'121
5'215
5'497
10
Combined ratio
%
92.0%
93.0%
93.0%
93.9%
18
93.0%
93.5%
93.6%
94.1%
18
92.5%
93.2%
93.3%
93.8%
18
92.3%
93.1%
93.2%
93.9%
18
92.3%
93.2%
93.3%
93.8%
10
- Loss ratio
%
63.6%
64.4%
64.4%
65.1%
16
64.7%
65.4%
65.3%
66.0%
16
63.5%
65.1%
65.1%
65.6%
16
63.0%
65.0%
65.2%
65.6%
16
64.6%
65.4%
65.5%
66.3%
9
of which catastrophes
%
1.7%
2.2%
2.3%
3.0%
16
2.4%
2.8%
2.8%
3.3%
16
2.5%
2.8%
2.8%
3.0%
16
2.4%
2.8%
2.8%
3.0%
16
2.6%
2.8%
2.8%
3.0%
9
of which discount impact (current accident year)
%
-3.7%
-3.4%
-3.4%
-3.0%
16
-3.8%
-3.4%
-3.4%
-3.0%
16
-3.7%
-3.2%
-3.2%
-2.6%
16
-3.7%
-3.2%
-3.2%
-2.5%
16
-3.5%
-3.1%
-3.3%
-2.3%
9
of which prior year development
%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.2%
16
-1.7%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.4%
16
-1.7%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.5%
16
-1.7%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.5%
16
-1.6%
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.5%
9
- Expense ratio
%
28.0%
28.5%
28.5%
28.9%
16
28.0%
28.2%
28.2%
28.3%
16
27.8%
28.1%
28.1%
29.0%
16
27.7%
28.1%
28.0%
29.2%
16
27.5%
27.9%
28.0%
28.2%
9
Life
Insurance service result
USDm
994
1'062
1'051
1'117
18
2'014
2'199
2'159
2'604
18
1'957
2'252
2'212
2'656
18
2'016
2'318
2'291
2'710
18
2'077
2'396
2'379
2'813
10
of which CSM amortization
USDm
653
738
742
805
16
1'322
1'492
1'497
1'610
17
1'277
1'513
1'527
1'623
17
1'312
1'542
1'541
1'667
17
1'348
1'566
1'572
1'667
9
of which short-term life business
USDm
210
238
232
298
15
300
470
471
604
17
300
498
487
644
17
300
524
512
708
17
494
590
569
779
9
Net investment result
USDm
170
293
300
423
16
500
651
626
900
17
480
697
653
967
17
450
734
686
1'040
17
660
826
761
1'096
9
Fee result
USDm
102
130
134
150
17
150
257
269
300
18
150
268
280
346
18
150
277
283
364
18
242
301
302
382
10
BOP
USDm
915
997
1'005
1'053
18
1'997
2'079
2'082
2'127
18
2'011
2'161
2'168
2'299
18
2'055
2'245
2'239
2'405
18
2'222
2'380
2'365
2'587
10
Farmers
FMS BOP
USDm
978
1'018
1'017
1'066
16
1'959
2'057
2'053
2'138
16
2'037
2'167
2'150
2'315
16
2'113
2'267
2'245
2'518
16
2'133
2'359
2'343
2'638
9
FMS Margin
%
6.8%
7.0%
7.0%
7.3%
15
7.0%
7.1%
7.0%
7.3%
15
7.0%
7.1%
7.0%
7.3%
15
6.9%
7.1%
7.0%
7.4%
15
7.0%
7.1%
7.0%
7.4%
8
Farmers Re BOP
USDm
10
68
71
148
16
41
129
131
193
16
40
117
112
241
16
40
108
107
247
16
10
98
83
251
9
FNWL BOP
USDm
2
4
3
10
15
0
6
5
20
16
0
8
8
20
16
0
16
9
120
16
3
30
10
180
9
BOP
USDm
987
1'085
1'082
1'178
18
2'080
2'203
2'198
2'291
18
2'160
2'300
2'282
2'466
18
2'223
2'396
2'358
2'738
18
2'319
2'498
2'446
2'828
10
Group Functions and Operations
BOP
USDm
-466
-425
-424
-405
18
-860
-833
-834
-806
18
-870
-836
-839
-792
18
-900
-837
-836
-777
18
-950
-845
-852
-763
10
Non-Core Businesses
BOP
USDm
-34
-11
-9
35
18
-69
-20
-19
72
18
-69
-16
-19
103
18
-69
-17
-19
88
18
-69
-25
-23
0
10
BROKERS INCLUDED
Autonomous, Barclays, Berenberg, BofA, Citi, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Jefferies, JP Morgan, KBW, Kepler Cheuvreux,
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Octavian, Oddo, UBS,
Vontobel, ZKB
ZURICH IR CONTACTS
Jon Hocking
+41 76 478 73 96
jon.hocking@zurich.com
Francesco Bonsante
+41 44 628 00 68
francesco.bonsante@zurich.com
Johannes Herholdt
+41 79 794 4895
johannes.herholdt@zurich.com
Samuel Han
+41 44 625 32 57
samuel.han@zurich.com
