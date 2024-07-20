ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP CONSENSUS

DATE OF ISSUE: July 19, 2024

HY-24

FY-24

FY-25

FY-26

FY-27

UNIT

LOW

AVERAGE

MEDIAN

HIGH

INPUTS

LOW

AVERAGE

MEDIAN

HIGH

INPUTS

LOW

AVERAGE

MEDIAN

HIGH

INPUTS

LOW

AVERAGE

MEDIAN

HIGH

INPUTS

LOW

AVERAGE

MEDIAN

HIGH

INPUTS

GROUP

Business operating profit (BOP)

USDm

3'690

3'910

3'918

4'143

18

7'390

7'743

7'762

8'157

18

7'646

8'283

8'271

8'824

18

7'781

8'691

8'649

9'501

18

8'513

9'117

9'147

9'774

10

Net income attributable to shareholders

USDm

2'461

2'931

2'931

3'950

18

5'152

5'719

5'771

6'065

18

5'181

6'164

6'208

6'716

18

5'281

6'481

6'542

7'146

18

6'511

6'820

6'767

7'310

10

Shareholders' equity

USDm

22'555

23'509

23'246

27'188

16

23'789

25'200

25'031

27'188

17

24'497

26'642

26'175

32'202

17

24'861

28'075

27'611

37'324

17

26'679

30'596

29'415

42'280

10

SST

%

223%

232%

232%

240%

16

214%

240%

235%

330%

15

212%

243%

242%

328%

15

213%

249%

247%

330%

15

226%

263%

263%

334%

9

Cash remittances

USDbn

4.5

5.1

4.9

7.8

13

4.6

5.2

5.2

5.7

13

5.0

5.6

5.6

6.4

13

5.5

6.0

5.9

7.0

9

Dividend (per share)

CHF

27.0

27.9

28.0

30.0

18

28.0

29.7

30.0

32.0

18

28.7

31.4

31.2

35.0

18

30.0

33.4

33.2

38.0

10

Diluted EPS

USD

35.0

39.2

39.5

42.2

18

36.3

42.8

43.7

47.3

18

37.0

45.2

46.1

50.9

18

42.2

47.4

48.4

49.7

10

Property and Casualty

Insurance revenue

USDm

21'163

21'541

21'574

21'866

18

43'985

44'803

44'806

45'677

18

45'304

47'173

46'822

49'514

18

46'663

49'280

48'959

52'544

18

48'063

51'416

51'581

55'171

10

Insurance service result

USDm

1'726

1'963

1'960

2'224

18

3'509

3'778

3'744

4'026

18

3'711

4'116

4'116

4'512

18

3'749

4'323

4'317

4'855

18

4'074

4'483

4'528

4'843

10

Net investment result

USDm

570

705

697

810

18

1'179

1'395

1'382

1'552

18

1'118

1'441

1'483

1'634

18

1'059

1'494

1'527

1'794

18

998

1'579

1'641

1'981

10

- of which: re-/insurance finance income / (expenses)

USDm

-611

-466

-585

1'344

17

-1'228

-1'193

-1'200

-1'160

17

-1'475

-1'352

-1'377

-1'120

17

-1'666

-1'457

-1'478

-1'080

17

-1'882

-1'604

-1'588

-1'406

9

Other (incl. fee result)

USDm

-450

-340

-321

-255

18

-899

-730

-728

-570

18

-947

-749

-741

-570

18

-991

-764

-762

-570

18

-1'035

-800

-778

-714

10

- of which: technical non-qualifying (expenses)

USDm

-503

-431

-431

-380

16

-900

-872

-885

-812

17

-947

-896

-921

-831

17

-999

-921

-958

-846

17

-1'053

-986

-996

-890

9

BOP

USDm

2'115

2'264

2'259

2'498

18

3'953

4'315

4'280

4'663

18

4'255

4'673

4'697

5'205

18

4'313

4'905

4'945

5'511

18

4'661

5'121

5'215

5'497

10

Combined ratio

%

92.0%

93.0%

93.0%

93.9%

18

93.0%

93.5%

93.6%

94.1%

18

92.5%

93.2%

93.3%

93.8%

18

92.3%

93.1%

93.2%

93.9%

18

92.3%

93.2%

93.3%

93.8%

10

- Loss ratio

%

63.6%

64.4%

64.4%

65.1%

16

64.7%

65.4%

65.3%

66.0%

16

63.5%

65.1%

65.1%

65.6%

16

63.0%

65.0%

65.2%

65.6%

16

64.6%

65.4%

65.5%

66.3%

9

of which catastrophes

%

1.7%

2.2%

2.3%

3.0%

16

2.4%

2.8%

2.8%

3.3%

16

2.5%

2.8%

2.8%

3.0%

16

2.4%

2.8%

2.8%

3.0%

16

2.6%

2.8%

2.8%

3.0%

9

of which discount impact (current accident year)

%

-3.7%

-3.4%

-3.4%

-3.0%

16

-3.8%

-3.4%

-3.4%

-3.0%

16

-3.7%

-3.2%

-3.2%

-2.6%

16

-3.7%

-3.2%

-3.2%

-2.5%

16

-3.5%

-3.1%

-3.3%

-2.3%

9

of which prior year development

%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.2%

16

-1.7%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.4%

16

-1.7%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.5%

16

-1.7%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.5%

16

-1.6%

-1.5%

-1.5%

-1.5%

9

- Expense ratio

%

28.0%

28.5%

28.5%

28.9%

16

28.0%

28.2%

28.2%

28.3%

16

27.8%

28.1%

28.1%

29.0%

16

27.7%

28.1%

28.0%

29.2%

16

27.5%

27.9%

28.0%

28.2%

9

Life

Insurance service result

USDm

994

1'062

1'051

1'117

18

2'014

2'199

2'159

2'604

18

1'957

2'252

2'212

2'656

18

2'016

2'318

2'291

2'710

18

2'077

2'396

2'379

2'813

10

of which CSM amortization

USDm

653

738

742

805

16

1'322

1'492

1'497

1'610

17

1'277

1'513

1'527

1'623

17

1'312

1'542

1'541

1'667

17

1'348

1'566

1'572

1'667

9

of which short-term life business

USDm

210

238

232

298

15

300

470

471

604

17

300

498

487

644

17

300

524

512

708

17

494

590

569

779

9

Net investment result

USDm

170

293

300

423

16

500

651

626

900

17

480

697

653

967

17

450

734

686

1'040

17

660

826

761

1'096

9

Fee result

USDm

102

130

134

150

17

150

257

269

300

18

150

268

280

346

18

150

277

283

364

18

242

301

302

382

10

BOP

USDm

915

997

1'005

1'053

18

1'997

2'079

2'082

2'127

18

2'011

2'161

2'168

2'299

18

2'055

2'245

2'239

2'405

18

2'222

2'380

2'365

2'587

10

Farmers

FMS BOP

USDm

978

1'018

1'017

1'066

16

1'959

2'057

2'053

2'138

16

2'037

2'167

2'150

2'315

16

2'113

2'267

2'245

2'518

16

2'133

2'359

2'343

2'638

9

FMS Margin

%

6.8%

7.0%

7.0%

7.3%

15

7.0%

7.1%

7.0%

7.3%

15

7.0%

7.1%

7.0%

7.3%

15

6.9%

7.1%

7.0%

7.4%

15

7.0%

7.1%

7.0%

7.4%

8

Farmers Re BOP

USDm

10

68

71

148

16

41

129

131

193

16

40

117

112

241

16

40

108

107

247

16

10

98

83

251

9

FNWL BOP

USDm

2

4

3

10

15

0

6

5

20

16

0

8

8

20

16

0

16

9

120

16

3

30

10

180

9

BOP

USDm

987

1'085

1'082

1'178

18

2'080

2'203

2'198

2'291

18

2'160

2'300

2'282

2'466

18

2'223

2'396

2'358

2'738

18

2'319

2'498

2'446

2'828

10

Group Functions and Operations

BOP

USDm

-466

-425

-424

-405

18

-860

-833

-834

-806

18

-870

-836

-839

-792

18

-900

-837

-836

-777

18

-950

-845

-852

-763

10

Non-Core Businesses

BOP

USDm

-34

-11

-9

35

18

-69

-20

-19

72

18

-69

-16

-19

103

18

-69

-17

-19

88

18

-69

-25

-23

0

10

