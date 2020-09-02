Zurich Insurance : Creates Platforms Unit, Appoints Executives for Digital Change

By Olivia Bugault

Zurich Insurance Group AG said Wednesday that it would accelerate the development of its digital services through the creation of a new unit and several executive appointments.

Kathleen Savio--who is currently chief executive officer for North America--will take over the new role of chief transformation officer as of Jan. 1, 2021, the Swiss insurance giant said.

Ericson Chan--who is currently the head of China's Ping An Technology--will become chief information and digital officer in October.

Meanwhile, Zurich Insurance is launching a new unit, the global business platforms unit, to meet the changing needs of its customers, it said. Jack Howell--currently chief officer of the Asia-Pacific region--will the head of the unit from January 2021.

The company has also named new regional leaders, including Tulsi Naidu for APAC, Laurence Maurice in Latin America and Kristof Terryn in North America.

