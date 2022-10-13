Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:55 2022-10-13 am EDT
389.40 CHF   -0.03%
03:22aZurich Insurance : appoints Penny Seach as Group Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/06AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zurich Insurance : appoints Penny Seach as Group Chief Underwriting Officer

10/13/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has appointed Penny Seach, currently Chief Underwriting Officer EMEA, to the role of Group Chief Underwriting Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Seach will report to Sierra Signorelli, CEO Commercial Insurance. Hayley Robinson, who has held this role since June 2021, has decided to step down at the end of the year for family health reasons.

"Penny is a very experienced and capable successor for this important role, which is also a testament to our strong internal talent pool," said Ms. Signorelli. "She has successfully led the EMEA underwriting business, strengthened the team and further advanced alignment with the Group's strategy and governance. I am very confident that Penny will continue to successfully drive underwriting performance and ensure consistency across markets."

Ms. Seach has more than 25 years of insurance experience with various multinational insurance companies. She joined Zurich in 2017 and has a strong track record of leading large diverse teams across geographies and disciplines.

Ms. Robinson will continue in her role through the end of the year, working alongside Ms. Seach to ensure a seamless transition.

"I would like to thank Hayley for her immense contribution to Zurich and the underwriting businesses since she joined the Group in 2018," Ms. Signorelli added. "She has been a tremendous asset to the Commercial Insurance team and a highly valued and respected colleague. I was saddened to hear of Hayley's personal circumstances and her decision to step down from her role. I wish her and her family the very best for the future."

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
03:22aZurich Insurance : appoints Penny Seach as Group Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/06AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Zurich Insurance, Maintains Add Recommen..
MT
10/05Zurich Appoints Raul Vargas as Chief Executive of U.S. Business
DJ
10/05Zurich Insurance : appoints Raul Vargas CEO of Farmers Group, Inc.
PU
09/28ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rat..
MD
09/28Zurich provides update on implementation of new financial reporting rules
AQ
09/27Transcript : Zurich Insurance Group AG - Special Call
CI
09/27ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/27Zurich Insurance Group To Adopt New IFRS Reporting Standard In 2023 With Limited Expect..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 55 872 M 55 993 M 55 993 M
Net income 2022 4 823 M 4 834 M 4 834 M
Net Debt 2022 10 255 M 10 278 M 10 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 57 759 M 57 885 M 57 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 389,50 CHF
Average target price 493,06 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Ericson Chan Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Stephan van Vliet Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.72%57 885
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.56%75 846
CHUBB LIMITED-4.30%75 080
ALLIANZ SE-20.86%64 262
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.3.29%32 809
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-6.98%20 574