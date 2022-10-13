Zurich Insurance : appoints Penny Seach as Group Chief Underwriting Officer

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has appointed Penny Seach, currently Chief Underwriting Officer EMEA, to the role of Group Chief Underwriting Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Seach will report to Sierra Signorelli, CEO Commercial Insurance. Hayley Robinson, who has held this role since June 2021, has decided to step down at the end of the year for family health reasons.

"Penny is a very experienced and capable successor for this important role, which is also a testament to our strong internal talent pool," said Ms. Signorelli. "She has successfully led the EMEA underwriting business, strengthened the team and further advanced alignment with the Group's strategy and governance. I am very confident that Penny will continue to successfully drive underwriting performance and ensure consistency across markets."

Ms. Seach has more than 25 years of insurance experience with various multinational insurance companies. She joined Zurich in 2017 and has a strong track record of leading large diverse teams across geographies and disciplines.

Ms. Robinson will continue in her role through the end of the year, working alongside Ms. Seach to ensure a seamless transition.

"I would like to thank Hayley for her immense contribution to Zurich and the underwriting businesses since she joined the Group in 2018," Ms. Signorelli added. "She has been a tremendous asset to the Commercial Insurance team and a highly valued and respected colleague. I was saddened to hear of Hayley's personal circumstances and her decision to step down from her role. I wish her and her family the very best for the future."