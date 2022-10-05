Zurich Insurance : appoints Raul Vargas CEO of Farmers Group, Inc.
Raul Vargas succeeds Jeff Dailey, who is retiring after 11 years as CEO
Dailey to continue as Chairman of Farmers Group, Inc.
Changes effective January 1, 2023, and subject to regulatory approvals
Sales 2022
55 485 M
56 635 M
56 635 M
Net income 2022
4 878 M
4 979 M
4 979 M
Net Debt 2022
10 185 M
10 396 M
10 396 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,6x
Yield 2022
5,82%
Capitalization
60 770 M
62 030 M
62 030 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,28x
EV / Sales 2023
1,24x
Nbr of Employees
56 000
Free-Float
98,4%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
409,80 CHF
Average target price
493,59 CHF
Spread / Average Target
20,4%
