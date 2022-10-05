Advanced search
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-05 am EDT
408.10 CHF   -0.41%
02:12pZurich Insurance : appoints Raul Vargas CEO of Farmers Group, Inc.
PU
09/28ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/28Zurich provides update on implementation of new financial reporting rules
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zurich Insurance : appoints Raul Vargas CEO of Farmers Group, Inc.

10/05/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
  • Raul Vargas succeeds Jeff Dailey, who is retiring after 11 years as CEO
  • Dailey to continue as Chairman of Farmers Group, Inc.
  • Changes effective January 1, 2023, and subject to regulatory approvals

Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Group AG published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 485 M 56 635 M 56 635 M
Net income 2022 4 878 M 4 979 M 4 979 M
Net Debt 2022 10 185 M 10 396 M 10 396 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 60 770 M 62 030 M 62 030 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 409,80 CHF
Average target price 493,59 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Ericson Chan Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Stephan van Vliet Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.35%62 030
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.69%79 199
CHUBB LIMITED-0.28%78 229
ALLIANZ SE-19.48%67 166
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.3.69%33 298
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.92%21 314