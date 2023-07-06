Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) today announced that it is entering a strategic partnership with Belgium-based Qover through Zurich Global Ventures as part of which Zurich is also joining the insurtech's Series C funding round. This collaboration with Zurich Global Ventures emphasizes Zurich's ambition to find new ways to distribute innovative insurance products and services to reach customers exactly where and when they need it.
Founded in 2016, with the vision to simplify the future of insurance, Qover's technology-enabled distribution platform powers global cover through a single integration, making it possible for businesses to quickly and easily integrate tailored insurance products to digital experiences in a centralized way. Today, Qover operates in 32 European markets.
Jack Howell, CEO of Zurich Global Ventures said: "What makes Qover stand out for me is its deep understanding of what customers are looking for: a way to make getting insurance as simple and convenient as possible. The combination of its know-how about embedded insurance, our long-standing expertise and global footprint is a win-win for our distribution partners and customers."
Quentin Colmant, CEO and co-founder of Qover, said: "By combining our technology and expertise, we'll be able to push boundaries, providing businesses and individuals even more convenient and timely protection they need in a changing world."
First launched in 2020, Zurich Global Ventures is accelerating Zurich's development of innovative and digital services that will empower customers to choose insurance they value most. Its portfolio comprises solutions in travel, health and wellbeing, employee benefits, cyber, device protection, digital partners and mobility.
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.
Reflecting its purpose to 'create a brighter future together,' Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.
The Group has about 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.
Qover
Qover is an insurtech that adds tailored cover to a company's digital experience, enriching their value proposition and driving the user behaviours that fuel growth.
Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 2.5 million users across 32 European countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Deliveroo, Nio, Canyon, Monese, Cowboy and many others.
