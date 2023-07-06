Media release , Zurich , July 06, 2023 , 2 min read

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) today announced that it is entering a strategic partnership with Belgium-based Qover through Zurich Global Ventures as part of which Zurich is also joining the insurtech's Series C funding round. This collaboration with Zurich Global Ventures emphasizes Zurich's ambition to find new ways to distribute innovative insurance products and services to reach customers exactly where and when they need it.

Founded in 2016, with the vision to simplify the future of insurance, Qover's technology-enabled distribution platform powers global cover through a single integration, making it possible for businesses to quickly and easily integrate tailored insurance products to digital experiences in a centralized way. Today, Qover operates in 32 European markets.

Jack Howell, CEO of Zurich Global Ventures said: "What makes Qover stand out for me is its deep understanding of what customers are looking for: a way to make getting insurance as simple and convenient as possible. The combination of its know-how about embedded insurance, our long-standing expertise and global footprint is a win-win for our distribution partners and customers."

Quentin Colmant, CEO and co-founder of Qover, said: "By combining our technology and expertise, we'll be able to push boundaries, providing businesses and individuals even more convenient and timely protection they need in a changing world."

First launched in 2020, Zurich Global Ventures is accelerating Zurich's development of innovative and digital services that will empower customers to choose insurance they value most. Its portfolio comprises solutions in travel, health and wellbeing, employee benefits, cyber, device protection, digital partners and mobility.

Further Information

