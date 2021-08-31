Zurich Insurance : names Mantero chief strategy officer

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group named Paolo Mantero as chief strategy officer as of the start of next year.

Mantero, who joined the insurer in 2016 and is now chief financial officer for commercial insurance, will report to Chief Executive Mario Greco, the group said in a statement https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2021/2021-0831-01 on Tuesday.

He succeeds Giovanni Giuliani, who will become chief executive officer of Zurich Italy, subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Mark Potter)