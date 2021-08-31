Zurich Insurance : names Mantero chief strategy officer

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group
named Paolo Mantero as chief strategy officer as of the start of
next year.
Mantero, who joined the insurer in 2016 and is now chief
financial officer for commercial insurance, will report to Chief
Executive Mario Greco, the group said in a statement https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2021/2021-0831-01
on Tuesday.
He succeeds Giovanni Giuliani, who will become chief
executive officer of Zurich Italy, subject to regulatory
approval.
(Reporting by Michael Shields
Editing by Mark Potter)