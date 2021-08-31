Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
Zurich Insurance : names Mantero chief strategy officer

08/31/2021 | 05:43am EDT
ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group named Paolo Mantero as chief strategy officer as of the start of next year.

Mantero, who joined the insurer in 2016 and is now chief financial officer for commercial insurance, will report to Chief Executive Mario Greco, the group said in a statement https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2021/2021-0831-01 on Tuesday.

He succeeds Giovanni Giuliani, who will become chief executive officer of Zurich Italy, subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Mark Potter)


Financials
Sales 2021 48 935 M 53 437 M 53 437 M
Net income 2021 4 172 M 4 556 M 4 556 M
Net Debt 2021 6 175 M 6 743 M 6 743 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 59 651 M 65 108 M 65 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 401,70 CHF
Average target price 424,53 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Peter Giger Group Chief Investment & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.55%65 108
ALLIANZ SE-1.19%96 384
CHUBB LIMITED19.45%80 662
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.33.63%79 241
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED85.94%35 991
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.81%23 265