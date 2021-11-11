Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/10 11:31:59 am
409.4 CHF   +0.17%
12:59aZurich Insurance on track to hit targets as P&C premiums rise
RE
11/08TAKE FIVE : Party time in Beijing
RE
11/08Novartis Expects $20.8 Billion Proceeds From Roche Stake Disposal
MT
Zurich Insurance on track to hit targets as P&C premiums rise

11/11/2021 | 12:59am EST
ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group expressed confidence in hitting its 2022 targets on Thursday while reporting property and casualty (P&C) premiums rose 11% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months.

"P&C gross written premiums continue to benefit from the improvement in the pricing environment. Recent claims events are likely to extend the hard market, with the gap between rate increases and loss cost inflation likely to persist for longer than previously expected," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said.

"Technical profitability is expected to continue to improve despite catastrophe losses which are 3 to 4 percentage points higher than the long-term average."

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Emma Thomasson)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48 989 M 53 331 M 53 331 M
Net income 2021 4 142 M 4 509 M 4 509 M
Net Debt 2021 9 859 M 10 733 M 10 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 5,30%
Capitalization 60 794 M 66 406 M 66 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 409,40 CHF
Average target price 427,88 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group COO & CEO-North America Region
Peter Giger Group Chief Investment & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD9.42%66 406
ALLIANZ SE1.30%95 917
CHUBB LIMITED24.68%83 357
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.40.17%83 267
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED104.04%38 999
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.47.35%24 563