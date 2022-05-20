Zurich Insurance to exit Russian market, sell business to local team

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance has
agreed to sell its Russian business to members of the local
team, it said on Friday, as the Swiss insurer became the latest
company to announce its exit from the Russian market.
A slew of companies -- from McDonalds and Dutch
brewer AB Inbev to carmaker Renault and
French lender Societe General -- have quit the market
in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with some handing
these businesses over to local partners.
However, finding suitable solutions has been a challenge,
with some businesses arguing they are maintaining their Russian
businesses in order to keep assets outside the hands of the
regime.
Zurich Insurance said the sale, which remains subject to
regulatory approval, would hand its rebranded Russian business
over to 11 members of the unit's team.
"Under its new owners, the business will operate
independently under a different brand, while Zurich will no
longer conduct business operations in Russia," it said in a
statement. "The transaction will allow the new company to retain
a professional team with accumulated insurance expertise and to
continue serving the Russian market."
The Swiss insurance company, which conducts property and
casualty insurance in Russia primarily for international
customers, said it held about 0.3% of Russia's non-life
insurance market.
It had gross written premiums of roughly $34 million in the
country in 2021, the vast majority of which related to
international customers.
Only $3 million of those were from domestic Russian
customers, it said.
