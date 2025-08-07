Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected operating results for H1 on Thursday, but its net profit fell short of analysts' forecasts, but this did not prevent its shares from gaining ground on the Zurich stock exchange.



The Swiss insurer reported a "record" operating profit of $4.2bn for the first six months of the year, up 6% y-o-y and above analysts' average forecast of 2%.



At $3.1bn, compared with $3bn a year earlier, its net profit was less than 1% below the market consensus.



Operating income from its property and casualty (P&C) business, its main activity, rose 9% to an all-time high of $2.4bn.



The combined ratio for the P&C division, which compares premiums written to claims paid, was 92.4%, an improvement of 1.2 percentage points.



'Zurich posted a strong performance with operating profit up 6% and an impressive return on equity of 26.3%, among the highest in the industry," Jefferies analysts said this morning.



'However, it is still difficult to be enthusiastic: the market had already anticipated these figures and the result only exceeds the consensus by 2%', noted the US broker.



Another point to watch, according to Jefferies, is that momentum in business appears to be slowing, with rate increases decelerating from +4% to +3%, while claims inflation is not slowing at the same pace.



'Even the rebound in retail insurance prices in Europe – which was certainly expected – was not enough to provide a real boost," the broker regrets.



"In summary, earnings growth is solid but unspectacular, and slightly above expectations," he concludes. 'Except that, in our view, the potential for positive surprises is dwindling'.



On the Zurich Stock Exchange, the share price rose 1.5% on Thursday, trading in the middle of the SMI index. The stock has gained 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Swiss benchmark index has risen 2% over the same period.