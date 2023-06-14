Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWS   US98983L1089

ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(ZWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51:12 2023-06-14 am EDT
26.17 USD   +0.04%
09:32aThinking about buying stock in GameStop, Privia Health Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, IperionX, or Nextdecade?
PR
06/09Zurn Elkay Nearing H2 Profit Inflection, Oppenheimer Says
MT
06/09Oppenheimer Adjusts Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' Price Target to $29 From $27, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in GameStop, Privia Health Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, IperionX, or Nextdecade?

06/14/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GME, PRVA, ZWS, IPX, and NEXT.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. GME: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GME&prnumber=061420230
  2. PRVA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PRVA&prnumber=061420230
  3. ZWS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ZWS&prnumber=061420230
  4. IPX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=IPX&prnumber=061420230
  5. NEXT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NEXT&prnumber=061420230

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-gamestop-privia-health-group-zurn-elkay-water-solutions-iperionx-or-nextdecade-301850702.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
09:32aThinking about buying stock in GameStop, Privia Health Group, Zurn Elkay Water Solution..
PR
06/09Zurn Elkay Nearing H2 Profit Inflection, Oppenheimer Says
MT
06/09Oppenheimer Adjusts Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' Price Target to $29 From $27, Maintains..
MT
05/24Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Bas..
BU
05/18ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION : Ex-dividen..
FA
05/05Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/04Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains ..
MT
04/26Transcript : Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, A..
CI
04/25Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Q1 Earnings Fall, Sales Grow; 2023 Sales Outlook Reiterated ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer