Zurn Elkay Moves Up 53 Spots to Rank No. 78 Overall and No. 1 in Wisconsin

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) was named by Newsweek and Statista as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. Zurn Elkay ranked No. 78 overall and No. 1 in the state of Wisconsin of the 600 companies making the list.

“Being recognized as one of the most responsible companies in America for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts and validation of our guiding principle: simply Doing the Right Thing,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. “Clean water is the most important natural resource in the world. As a global leader in water management solutions, we are uniquely capable of solving complex water challenges. We are focused on providing cleaner, safer water; prioritizing our people, our values and our communities; helping our customers meet their sustainability goals through water conservation and management; and prioritizing sustainability within our own walls.”

The America’s Most Responsible Companies list focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance. Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue based on two metrics: 1) Quantitative data from KPI (key performance indicator) research: More than 30 KPIs from the three pillars of CSR were considered for the ranking, and 2) The CSR reputation of each company from an extensive survey of 17,000 U.S. residents.

To learn more about Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and our sustainability efforts, including the company’s most recent sustainability report, visit www.zurnelkay.com/sustainability.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for four consecutive years by Newsweek and Statista, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, and is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.zurnelkay.com for additional information about the company.

