    ZWS   US98983L1089

ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(ZWS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
21.35 USD    0.00%
01/20Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $25 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/18Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Zurn Elkay Water to $28 From $32, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/13Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $26 From $31, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

01/24/2023 | 04:11pm EST
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Zurn Elkay Chairman and CEO, Todd Adams, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Peterson, will co-host the call and webcast.

The Zurn Elkay earnings release for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The February 8th investor conference call can be accessed as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 888-510-2359
International toll #: 646-960-0215
Access Code: 7660247

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please go to the website (investors.zurn-elkay.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call’s completion until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, February 15, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 (domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 7660247. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.zurn-elkay.com for additional information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 325 M - -
Net income 2022 66,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 3 796 M 3 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Todd Alan Adams Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D. Troutman Chief Information Officer
Craig G. Wehr Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Bartlett Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION0.95%3 796
ATLAS COPCO AB9.41%61 680
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.12%40 025
FANUC CORPORATION10.69%32 065
SANDVIK AB15.23%26 601
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.08%23 659