Moore Kuehn Encourages BDSI, ZWS, EYES, and GIIX Investors to Contact Law Firm

02/15/2022 | 10:37pm GMT
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • BioDelivery Sciences Interntional, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

BDSI has agreed to merge with Collegium Pharmaceutical. Under the proposed transaction, BDSI shareholders receive $5.60 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether BDSI's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Zurn Water Solutions Corp. (NYSE: ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions has agreed to merge with Elkay Manufacturing Co. Under the proposed transaction, Zurn Water Solutions shareholders will own only 71% of the combined company.

  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: EYES)

Second Sight has agreed to merge with Nano Precision Medical. Under the proposed transaction, Second Sight will own only 23% of the combined company.

  • Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIIX)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Footprints' acquisition of GIIX. Upon completion of the merger, GIIX shareholders will own only 14.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.  Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-bdsi-zws-eyes-and-giix-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301483142.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2022
