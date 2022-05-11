Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZWS   US98983L1089

ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(ZWS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.96 USD   -0.11%
05/11SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BKI, AOGO, CDR, ZWS, FSI
PR
05/06ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Zurn Water Solutions Board Sets Quarterly Dividend at $0.03, Payable June 7 to Stockholders of Record May 20
MT
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BKI, AOGO, CDR, ZWS, FSI

05/11/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI)'s sale to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. If you are a Black Knight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AOGO)'s merger with EON Reality, Inc. If you are an Arogo Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR)'s sale of Cedar and of its assets in a series of related all-cash transactions. If you are a Cedar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)'s merger with Elkay Manufacturing Company. If you are a Zurn Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-bki-aogo-cdr-zws-fsi-301545599.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
