  Zurn Water Solutions Corporation
    ZWS   US98983L1089

ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(ZWS)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAVE, ECOL, ZWS, MGI, RESN

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)'s sale to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)'s sale to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash. If you are a US Ecology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)'s merger with Elkay Manufacturing Company. If you are a Zurn Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)'s sale to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a MoneyGram shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)'s sale to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. for $4.50 per share in cash. If you are a Resonant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-save-ecol-zws-mgi-resn-301491149.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
