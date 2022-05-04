Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Zurn Water Solutions Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ZWS   US98983L1089

ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(ZWS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:02 pm EDT
31.09 USD   +2.37%
05:30pZURN WATER INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation - ZWS
BU
04/28Mizuho Lowers Zurn Water Solutions Price Target to $39 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZURN WATER INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation - ZWS

05/04/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed merger of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (“the Company”) (NYSE: ZWS) with Elkay Manufacturing Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zurn will own only approximately 71% of the combined company.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nyse-zws/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
05:30pZURN WATER INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Merger of Zurn Water Solutio..
BU
04/28Mizuho Lowers Zurn Water Solutions Price Target to $39 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/27ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/27Zurn Water Solutions Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2..
CI
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/26ZURN WATER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Zurn Water Solutions Reports Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04/26Earnings Flash (ZWS) ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.24, vs. Street ..
MT
04/26Earnings Flash (ZWS) ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $239.6M, vs. Str..
MT
04/26Tranche Update on Zurn Water Solutions Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on F..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 038 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 3 826 M 3 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,37 $
Average target price 41,20 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd Alan Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark W. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D Troutman Chief Information Officer
John S. Stroup Independent Director
Mark S. Bartlett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZURN WATER SOLUTIONS CORPORATION-16.57%3 826
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.63%51 478
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.11%35 515
FANUC CORPORATION-19.16%29 103
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-30.80%25 106
SANDVIK AB-26.62%23 611