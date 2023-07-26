UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 26, 2023

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

a) Dismissal of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

On July 26, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), approved the dismissal of Centurion ZD CPA & Co. ("Centurion")as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company, effective immediately.

Centurion's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through July 26, 2023, there were no disagreements with Centurion on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Centurion, would have caused Centurion to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years. Also during this time, there were no "reportable events," as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided Centurion with a copy of the above disclosures and requested that Centurion furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made above. A copy of Centurion's letter dated July 26, 2023 is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

On July 26, 2023, the Company engaged ARK Pro CPA & Co. ("ARK") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, effective immediately. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and through July 26, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with ARK regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to any specified transaction, either completed or proposed or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that ARK concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement," as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, or a "reportable event," as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. Date: July 26, 2023 By: /s/Handong Cheng Name: Handong Cheng Title: Chief Executive Officer

