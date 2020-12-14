Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.    CNET

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(CNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

12/14/2020 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data analytics and other value-added services company, today announced the closing on December 14, 2020 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,320,989 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1,728,396 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $1.62 per share and corresponding warrant. The warrants have a term of three years and are not be exercisable for the first six months from the date of issuance. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.03.

The offering generated aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $7.0 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Schiff Hardin LLP acted as counsel to the placement agent in connection with the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, and these securities cannot be sold in any state in which this offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. All offers were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement and base prospectus contained therein. The shelf registration statement (SEC Filing No. 333-228061) relating to the offering was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 3, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 11, 2020 and is available at www.sec.gov.

For further details of this transaction, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 11, 2020 and is available at www.sec.gov.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

Safe Harbor
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ZW Data Action Technologies current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ZW Data Action Technologies will be those anticipated by ZW Data Action Technologies. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ZW Data Action Technologies undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For more information please contact:

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1 718-213-7386



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:33pZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05:30pZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $7.0 Million Regist..
GL
12/11ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
12/10ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered..
GL
12/09ZW Data Action Technologies Officially Opens Its First Live Streaming Platfor..
GL
12/01ZW Data Action Technologies Completes Its Blockchain Infrastructure Platform
GL
11/13Earnings Flash (CNET) ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q3 Revenue $12.3M
MT
11/13ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
11/13ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 U..
AQ
11/13ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58,1 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,26 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 29,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Han Dong Cheng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Wa Chiu Chief Operating Officer
Mark Li Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jen Feng Wu Chief Information Officer
Ying Guo Guo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.16.74%30
ACCENTURE PLC16.75%155 917
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES29.42%141 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.29%110 732
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.78%74 412
INFOSYS LIMITED59.28%66 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ