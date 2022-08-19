ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results 08/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Revenues For the second quarter of 2022, revenues decreased by $7.61 million, or 52.3%, to $6.95 million from $14.55 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of the repeated regional COVID-19 rebound in many provinces in China during the first half of fiscal 2022, which affected business of most of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients. Cost of revenues Total cost of revenues decreased by $7.74 million, or 52.4%, to $7.03 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $14.77 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the decrease in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues. Gross loss and gross loss margin Gross loss was $0.08 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.22 million for the same period last year. Overall gross loss margin rate was 1.2% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 1.5% for the same period last year. Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses was $0.08 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.07 million for the same period last year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in staff salaries, staff benefits and other general office expenses of our sales department in Guangzhou, as a result of the increase in business development activities of our Guangzhou office since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses decreased by $5.40 million, or 68.4%, to $2.50 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $7.90 million for the same period last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $6.73 million, which was partially offset by the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.95 million and amortization of administrative assets of $0.39 million. Research and development expenses decreased by $0.03 million, or 37.1%, to $0.06 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $0.09 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a reduction in headcount in the research and development department. Operating loss Loss from operations was $2.71 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.28 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 39.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 56.9% for the same period last year. Other income, net Total other income decreased to $1.00 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $4.61 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $3.33 million.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share Net loss attributable to CNET was $1.71 million, or loss per share of $0.05, for the second quarter of 2022. This was compared to a net loss attributable to CNET of $3.65 million, or loss per share of $0.11, for the same period last year. First Half 2022 Financial Results Revenues For the first half of 2022, revenues decreased by $8.35 million, or 36.4%, to $14.60 million from $22.95 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of the repeated regional COVID-19 rebound in many provinces in China during the first half of fiscal 2022, which affected business of most of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients. Cost of revenues Total cost of revenues decreased by $9.34 million, or 39.1%, to $14.54 million for the first half of 2022 from $23.88 million for the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the decrease in costs associated with distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues. Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin Gross profit was $0.05 million for the first half of 2022, compared to a gross loss of $0.94 million for the same period last year. Overall gross profit margin rate was 0.4% for the first half of 2022, compared to a gross loss margin of 4.1% for the same period last year. The generation of gross profit and improvement of our overall gross margin rate for the first half year of 2022 was mainly attributable to the improvement of gross margin rate of our main stream of service revenues, i.e. distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services. Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses increased by $0.05 million, or 45.5%, to $0.15 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $0.10 million for the same period last year. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in staff salaries, staff benefits and other general office expenses of our sales department in Guangzhou, as a result of the increase in business development activities of our Guangzhou office since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses decreased by $4.85 million, or 54.5%, to $4.05 million for the first half of 2022 from $8.90 million for the same period last year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of $6.77 million, which was partially offset by the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.95 million, amortization of administrative assets of $0.78 million, and other administrative expenses of $0.20 million. Research and development expenses decreased by $0.04 million, or 23.9%, to $0.12 million for the first half of 2022 from $0.16 million for the same period last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a reduction in headcount in the research and development department. Operating loss Loss from operations was $4.26 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $10.09 million for the same period last year. Operating loss margin was 29.2% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 44.0% for the same period last year. Other income, net Total other income decreased to $1.83 million for the first half of 2022 from $7.10 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $5.05 million.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share Net loss attributable to CNET was $2.43 million, or loss per share of $0.07, for the first half of 2022. This was compared to net loss attributable to CNET of $2.96 million, or loss per share of $0.10, for the same period last year. Financial Condition As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.45 million, compared to $7.17 million as of December 31, 2021. Accounts receivable, net was $3.24 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $3.44 million as of December 31, 2021. Working capital was $9.82 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $11.10 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.14 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.33 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.48 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.36 million for the same period last year. About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, the Company delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for clients. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/. Safe Harbor Statement This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. will be those anticipated by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. For more information, please contact: Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386 ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

(US $) (US $)

(Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents * $ 4,454 $ 7,173 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,454 and $2,236, respectively * 3,238 3,439 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers * 6,303 7,559 Due from related parties * 15 90 Other current assets, net * 1,602 1,657 Total current assets 15,612 19,918 Long-term investments * 2,216 2,280 Operating lease right-of-use assets * 2,038 2,019 Property and equipment, net * 307 375 Intangible assets, net 6,440 7,523 Long-term deposits and prepayments * 121 75 Deferred tax assets, net * 423 441 Total Assets $ 27,157 $ 32,631 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 567 $ 1,119 Advance from customers * 794 1,245 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 163 389 Taxes payable * 3,376 3,534 Operating lease liabilities * 391 202 Lease payment liability related to short-term leases * 105 152 Other current liabilities * 136 141 Warrant liabilities 257 2,039 Total current liabilities 5,789 8,821

Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current * 1,748 1,907 Long-term borrowing from a related party 130 137 Total Liabilities 7,667 10,865 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,827,677 shares and 35,332,677 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 36 35 Additional paid-in capital 61,956 61,785 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (46,165 ) (43,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,065 1,082 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 19,490 21,766 Total equity 19,490 21,766 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,157 $ 32,631 *All of the VIEs' assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (US $) (US $) (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues From unrelated parties $ 14,597 $ 22,947 $ 6,945 $ 14,551 From a related party - - - - Total revenues 14,597 22,947 6,945 14,551 Cost of revenues 14,544 23,882 7,026 14,769 Gross profit/(loss) 53 (935 ) (81 ) (218 ) Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 147 101 78 73 General and administrative expenses 4,046 8,895 2,498 7,899 Research and development expenses 124 163 56 89 Total operating expenses 4,317 9,159 2,632 8,061 Loss from operations (4,264 ) (10,094 ) (2,713 ) (8,279 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income 75 2 29 1 Other (expenses)/income, net (28 ) 302 (19 ) 326 Loss on disposal of long-term investments - (38 ) - (38 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,782 6,829 987 4,322 Total other income 1,829 7,095 997 4,611 Loss before income tax benefit and noncontrolling interests (2,435 ) (2,999 ) (1,716 ) (3,668 ) Income tax benefit 4 40 2 22 Net loss (2,431 ) (2,959 ) (1,714 ) (3,646 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (2 ) - - Net loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (2,431 ) $ (2,961 ) $ (1,714 ) $ (3,646 )

Net loss $ (2,431 ) $ (2,959 ) $ (1,714 ) $ (3,646 ) Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain (17 ) (23 ) 5 (4 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,448 ) $ (2,982 ) $ (1,709 ) $ (3,650 ) Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1 ) - 1 Comprehensive loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (2,448 ) $ (2,983 ) $ (1,709 ) $ (3,649 ) Loss per share Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 35,442,345 30,727,546 35,528,776 32,925,488 ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,431 ) $ (2,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,108 282 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 134 92 Share-based compensation expenses 84 6,857 Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts 947 - Loss on disposal of long-term investments - 38 Deferred taxes (4 ) (40 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,782 ) (6,829 ) Other non-operating income (72 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (290 ) (1,284 ) Prepayment and deposit to suppliers 1,100 (980 ) Due from related parties 60 - Other current assets 29 8 Long-term deposits and prepayments (51 ) (554 ) Accounts payable (513 ) 403 Advance from customers (402 ) 89 Accrued payroll and other accruals (220 ) (197 ) Other current liabilities 311 (123 ) Taxes payable 8 (49 ) Lease payment liability related to short-term leases (41 ) (54 ) Operating lease liabilities (119 ) (31 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,144 ) (5,331 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payment for leasehold improvements and purchase of vehicles, furniture and office equipment - (221 ) Cash effect of deconsolidation of VIEs’ subsidiaries - (8 ) Investments and advances to ownership investee entities - (463 ) Repayment from ownership investee entities 12 - Short-term loans to unrelated parties (2,600 ) (312 ) Repayment of short-term loans and interest income from unrelated parties 2,109 1,303 Payment for purchase of software technologies - (1,160 ) Deposit and prepayment paid for contracts of other investing activities - (3,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (479 ) (4,361 )

Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrant (net of cash offering cost of US$1,600) - 17,111 Net cash provided by financing activities - 17,111 Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and cash equivalents (96 ) 36 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,719 ) 7,455 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 7,173 4,297 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 4,454 $ 11,752





