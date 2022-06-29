Zwack Unicum : Annual Report 06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SÁNDOR ZWACK Chairman of the Board of Directors Dear Shareholders! After a challenging 2020, the 2021/2022 business year of Zwack Unicum was a very successful one, as you can see from our results. The pandemic became slowly manageable, trade found its way, and gastronomy was up and running again, albeit with much difficulty, which is also reflected in our results. At the same time, a lot of new and unprecedented problems have emerged on the markets that will affect our results in the future, too. Retail is changing, with online shopping getting stronger and the turnover of small shops and discount stores also increasing, which indicate a change in consumer habits. The weekend bulk purchases experienced in the past are now split between more and smaller purchases close to home. In both retail and gastronomy, the lack of skilled workforce is a major problem. Some of our gastronomy partners were unable to open or work at the previous level due to the lack of staff. At the same time, wages started to grow, inflation started to rise already last year, which we are all experiencing in terms of prices, especially food prices. All these factors strongly impacted this past business year and will impact the next one even more. The above changes were well and predictably tracked by our annual planning, with sales getting very strong during the spring and summer and wages growing despite these changes. Wage increase was reflected in a shift of consumer demand towards higher value products, and the winners of this were mostly our premium brands. Our sales team started the season with a strong plan and willingness to act, the consumption increased, so we closed the year with a very positive result, by a volume growth of 24.3% compared to the previous 2020/2021 business year. The significant volume growth was largely driven by our flagship product, Unicum. Once again, the launch of a highly successful new product, Unicum Barista, a new Unicum with Arabica coffee, contributed to the volume growth of the Unicum brand by almost 60%, thanks to the strong distribution built up, as well as an extremely positive consumer reception. The super premium Unicum Riserva strengthened once again even this year, showing an 3 extremely healthy growth year after year now. In addition to the domestic market, Unicum also had a strong year in export markets. In Italy, the brand was one of the fastest growing brands by its growth of 38.2% and, as a whole, it also managed to increase its sales in other regions. Duty free also showed a strong growth by the second half of 2021, in parallel with the resumption of passenger traffic. In addition to business success, protecting the health of our employees remains a priority for us. Last year we protected our workers by making the appropriate decisions in every covid wave. If necessary, by ordering to work from home, answering questions and dispelling misunderstandings about vaccinations, communicating medical facts, providing masks and gloves. Our human resources department organized screening opportunities (lung screening, lab testing, eye screening) and, when necessary, organized care or aftercare of covid patients. We are proud that our colleagues had a vaccination rate of over 90% already in autumn 2021, and thanks to the standards followed, as well as the extensive and continuous information provided by us, we managed to keep the number of cases very low. The virus situation, followed by the unfortunate war situation close to us, also showed that sustainability and environmental protection is getting more important and can have more tangible benef its. Our Company is committed to follow this path in the future as well, and will provide details of our efforts in our sustainability reports, which we now plan to publish annually. Dear shareholders, our company results show that the business year we just closed was a very successful one. But we don't sit back, as we clearly see the many challenges ahead of us in terms of rising inflation, increasing raw material and energy prices. However, ending the year it is important to stop and celebrate our achievements. For me now, like last year, our successful corporate results showed how important it was to retain our staff, to protect our employees, whose hard work brought us these good results once again this year. Sándor Zwack DR. HUBERTINE UNDERBERG-RUDER Chair of the Supervisory Board The success of the last business year we are happy to present to you, dear Shareholder, is based on our core values. Tradition and innovation are core values of Zwack deeply rooted in the genes of our company. Continuous renewal is a must while the world is undergoing fundamental changes in such a short period of time. None of us have experienced anything comparable before and these changes did not only affect the economy, but they also have a strong social impact on our Company, our employees, and our consumers. These changes are a game changer. That is why we decided during the peak year of the pandemic to continue innovating. Thanks to this, the Company started the year with a very successful launch: Unicum Barista, aged in oak casks with arabica coffee, was introduced to the market. The new product reflected the relevant consumer insights so well, that it was a huge success and Unicum has once again become the focus of interest in the bar and restaurant world. In addition, we introduced under the Hubertus brand a new unfiltered 60% Hubertus with a new look, targeting the young age group. On top came two new flavor variants under the Kalinka brand. However, innovation is by far broader understood than just product development. Following our mission in the sustainability field at Zwack, we are committed to protecting the environment and reducing our impact on nature and climate. For us, a family Company, it is very important what we responsibly pass on to future generations. Therefore, the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the management of the Company jointly decided on a number of long-term environmental investments that will significantly reduce the Company's carbon footprint in the coming years. I am proud to report that e.g. the CO2 emissions of the three production sites including the offices were reduced by 35-45% over the last three years. Covid didn't stop and we again suffered more waves this year. Our human resource department and the whole management team managed with admirable flexibility to organize the work smoothly over and over again as the situation required. The main focus was on the health of our employees last year as well, our employees were supported by continuous supply of protective devices, by medical care and screening and by organizing hospital care whenever necessary. Summarizing: Our last year is a success story. The Company managed to show its market power once again. We recovered from the effects of the pandemic and our brands started to grow strongly again. Our sales increased despite various waves of infection and with the opening of gastronomy the numbers skyrocketed. In the second half of the year, we could see that consumers seized every opportunity to spend time and have fun together. Restaurants, bars, nightclubs were full of people talking, having fun, and enjoying the time they could spend together again. We were among the first to open and this was highly appreciated by our gastronomic partners. The success of last year, reflected in the Company's results, once again showed that continuous adaptation and the tracking of changes along with long-term thinking and planning is a successful business strategy and it will be in the future as well. The Supervisory Board would like to say thank you to the Management and each and every employee of the Company again this year and would like to assure them of our continuous support. Dear Shareholders, we are also thanking you for the trust you placed again in our Company. Dr. Hubertine Underberg-Ruder ZWACK UNICUM PLC. ANNUAL REPORT 2021 - 2022 4 Distribution of voting shares of Zwack Unicum Plc. Peter Zwack & Consorten HAG 50% +1 share Diageo Holdings Netherlands B.V. 26% 50% 26% 24% Public 24% -1 share ZWACK UNICUM PLC. ANNUAL REPORT 2021 - 2022 5 Table of contents LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS 3 DISTRIBUTION OF VOTING SHARES OF ZWACK UNICUM PLC. 4 DECLARATIONS* 6 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 6 ZWACK UNICUM PLC. - SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL 7 YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS* NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 10 ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS* INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN COMPLIANCE 38 WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT REPORT 43 ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 MARCH 2022* REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE AUDIT BOARD 50 ON THE 2021-2022 BUSINESS YEAR SUPERVISORY BOARD 52 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 53 MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY 54 MARKETING HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021-2022 BUSINESS YEAR 55 SPIRITS FROM THE ZWACK HOUSE 68 IZABELLA ZWACK WINE SELECTION 74 KEY CONTACTS 76 *This is an English translation of the separate financial statements for the financial year between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 issued in Hungarian. The content of the English translation is consistent with the content of the separate financial statements prepared in xhtml format. ZWACK UNICUM PLC. ANNUAL REPORT 2021 - 2022 6 Declarations We, the undersigned Zwack Unicum Liqueur Industry and Trading Public Limited Company, hereby declare that the facts and statements contained in the Annual Report covering the Company's business year of 2021-2022 (1 April 2021 - 31 March 2022) are true in all respects, and that the Annual Report does not hide any fact that is of importance in assessing the situation of the Company. Financial reports (Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow, Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to the Financial Statements) presented in the Annual Report were prepared according to the applicable accountancy regulations and our best knowledge. Financial reports give real and authentic picture of the assets, liabilities, financial situation and profit of the issuing company. Business and Management Report, which is part of the Annual Report, gives authentic picture of the situation, development and achievement of the issuing company, reciting the major risks and factors of uncertainty. The Company has fulfilled the periodic and extraordinary duties of disclosure, as required by the Capital Market law. The Company's audit has been provided by KPMG Hungária Kft. The Auditor of the Company did not receive other assignment than the audit of the annual report of the Company. Budapest, 24 May 2022 Katalin Hollósi Balázs Szűcs Chief Accountant Investor Correspondent based on the power of attorney provided by: Sándor Zwack Frank Odzuck Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer Financial calendar E V E NT DATE Payment of dividend As from 27 July 2022 Publication of the report about the first quarter of 2022/2023* 9 August 2022 Publication of the report about the first half year of 2022/2023* 8 November 2022 Publication of the report about the first three quarter of 7 February 2023 2022/2023* Publication of the report about the financial year 2022/2023* 26 May 2023 Annual General Meeting 28 June 2023 * not final dates ZWACK UNICUM PLC. ANNUAL REPORT 2021 - 2022 7 Zwack Unicum Plc. - Separate financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS Statement of financial position FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 31 MARCH 31 MARCH NOTE 2022 2021 (HUF mill) (HUF mill) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3 491 3 652 Property, plant and equipment 5 3 309 3 442 Intangible assets 6 78 85 Investment in associate 7 0 16 Employee loans 8 1 0 Deferred tax asset 20 103 109 CURRENT ASSETS 11 601 9 406 Inventories 9 3 140 2 800 Trade and other receivables 10 3 382 2 617 - including: Current tax 0 77 Cash and cash equivalents 11 5 079 3 989 TOTAL ASSETS 15 092 13 058 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8 812 7 012 Share capital 2 000 2 000 Share premium 165 165 Retained earnings 6 647 4 847 LIABILITIES 6 280 6 046 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 558 531 Other liabilities 12 558 531 CURRENT LIABILITIES 5 722 5 515 Trade and other liabilities 13 5 722 4 255 - including: Current tax 167 0 Short term loans 13 0 1 250 Provisions 14 0 10 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 15 092 13 058 The Financial statements were accepted by the Board of Directors on 24 May 2022 and signed on their behalf by: based on the power of attorney provided by: Katalin Hollósi Balázs Szűcs Sándor Zwack Frank Odzuck Chief Accountant Investor Correspondent Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer ACCORDING TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ZWACK UNICUM PLC. 