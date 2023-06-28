Dear Shareholders!

After the Covid-dominated periods of the last several years, life presented our Company with a new challenge, and we once again successfully overcame this challenge. After the post-Covid normalization of supply chains, trade, and consumer and business confidence, the resilience that characterizes us was once again demonstrated by our Company under the wartime and inflationary economic conditions that characterized the entire 2022 business year.

Rising energy, raw material and consumer prices and customer reactions to these, as well as the impact of inflation on wages, pose new commercial and business challenges for our Company. The success of our business year even in the face of sales volumes' decline in line with falling purchasing power, promotions and discount channels gaining importance, the two price increases during the business year and the weakening of consumer confidence in the future, was due to the outstanding results of the first four months and to the rapid and effective responses given to the challenges of the subsequent period which was determined by the economic effects of inflation and the war.

Our Company, worthy of its reputation, also looked after its employees and responded promptly to inflationary challenges by providing utility subsidies, a contribution to commuting costs and a one-off extra benefit to help employees and their families. Caring not only for our employees but also for future generations is important to us, which is why we have successfully installed a solar farm and heat pump system at our Dunaharaszti plant, in line with our sustainability principles. From the next business year onwards, this investment will not only help us achieve our environmental objectives but will also benefit us by energy and cost savings in the face of soaring energy prices.

As in the previous business year, our Company achieved a very successful result this year. Despite a general decline in consumer confidence, we were able to capture the attention of our consumers through our brand-building marketing activities. Our sales team