Zwack Unicum Plc. 2024/25 corporate events calendar
Date
Event
May 24, 2024
Publication of the interim report about 2023/2024
June 26, 2024
Annual General Meeting
June 26, 2024
Publication of the Annual Report
August 6, 2024*
Publication of the interim report about the first quarter of 2024/2025
November 5, 2024*
Publication of the interim report about the first half year of 2024/2025
February 4, 2025*
Publication of the interim report about the first three quarters of 2024/2025
*not final date
Zwack Unicum Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report
