Zwack Unicum Plc. 2024/25 corporate events calendar

Date

Event

May 24, 2024

Publication of the interim report about 2023/2024

June 26, 2024

Annual General Meeting

June 26, 2024

Publication of the Annual Report

August 6, 2024*

Publication of the interim report about the first quarter of 2024/2025

November 5, 2024*

Publication of the interim report about the first half year of 2024/2025

February 4, 2025*

Publication of the interim report about the first three quarters of 2024/2025

*not final date

Zwack Unicum Plc. will not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report

