Zwack Unicum Likoripari es Kereskedelmi Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in the production and distribution of a broad range of alcoholic beverages. The Company's products include liqueurs, herb liqueurs, scotch whiskeys, classic malt whiskeys, hidden malt whiskeys, Canadian whiskeys, American whiskeys, cognac products, rums, fruit distillates, cocktails, vodka, dessert liqueurs, gins, coolers, champagnes, brandy products, red wines, white wines, specialty wines and imported wines. The Company's brand portfolio is comprised of a number of brands, including Unicum, Vilmos, St. Hubertus, Futyulos, Zwack Palinkak, Kalinka, Johnnie Walker and Baileys among others. The Company has a distillery in Kecskemet. The Company has three production plants in Soroksari Road, Dunaharaszti and Kecskemet. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's parent entity was Peter Zwack & Consorten HAG.